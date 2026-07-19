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Currie Cup roundup: Faf helps Cheetahs edge Lions, Boland shock the Bulls

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

19 July 2026

05:11 pm

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There were also wins for the new-look Stormers and Sharks.

Faf de Klerk

Faf de Klerk in action for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

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Two-time World Cup winner Faf de Klerk, in the colours of his new team, the Cheetahs, helped the Bloemfontein side edge the Lions in a round one Currie Cup game played in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The Cheetahs won a close match 29-27 to get their campaign off on a winning note.

Likhona Finca, the young centre from the Lions, scored a hat-trick for his team but a late penalty from Cheetahs flyhalf Jaco van der Walt gave the hosts the win.

The Cheetahs’ tries were scored by Marko Janse van Rensburg, Ramon Uys, Victor Sekekete and Cohen Jasper. The Lions’ other try was scored by Latica Nela.

In Wellington, the Boland, as they did last year with a number of big results, shocked the Bulls 24-10 to again announce themselves as a team to be taken seriously this season.

In difficult, muddy conditions, Boland scored two tries by Joshua Eras and Dayan van der Westhuizen, while they were also awarded a penalty try. The Bulls’ only try came from Shaun Schürmann.

On Friday, in the first two matches of round one, the Stormers beat Griquas 25-19 in Cape Town while in Mbombela, the Pumas were shocked at home, going down 24-26 to the Sharks.

This coming weekend, the Cheetahs welcome the Sharks, the Lions host the Pumas, Griquas welcome the Bulls and Boland entertain the Stormers.

For all the news, results, fixtures and standings in the Currie Cup, click here.

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