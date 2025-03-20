Bulls captain: Second-string Leinster as good as many sides’ first teams

Bulls captain Reinhardt Ludwig said the strength and cohesion shown throughout the undefeated Leinster squad make them fearsome.

Undefeated Leinster may field a second-string side at their peril when they play against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The Irish giants have 12 wins from 12 games in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and are at risk of suffering their first loss of the season when they play against the last team to beat them (the Bulls won last season’s URC semi-final, in June).

While former Springbok and current Leinster boss Jacques Nienaber said the trend of fielding second-string sides may continue as Leinster tour South Africa right after the Six Nations, Bulls players have talked up the strength and synergy of the entire Leinster squad, saying they cannot be underestimated.

“We are not sure which team they are going to send. They will probably rest some of their Six Nations guys,” Bulls stand-in captain Reinhardt Ludwig said.

Still, the lock said the Leinster squad show cohesion even without their regular internationals.

Any Leinster side will be a tough one

“They are first on the log so I almost want to say their second-string side is just as good as many other teams’ best sides.

“Their cohesion, and continuity in their squad is—I want to say—the best in the competition. We respect that.”

Loose forward Nizaam Carr echoed his captain’s sentiments. He said with Ireland’s team predominantly made of Leinster and Munster players, the Bulls have to prepare for the prospect of playing so many international stars.

However, he said the Bulls would “respect” whoever Leinster sent.

“The pressure is more on them because they want to stay unbeaten. But whoever they send, we will respect that.”

Ludwig explained it would not require a mental shift from preparing for an A team to playing a B side. Instead, each player manages his own preparation and his possible position opponent on the day.

“In my position, I look at James Ryan and RG Snyman. Whoever it is, we will be prepared for who they are and what they bring. Mentally, you don’t have to change much whether they bring a B-side or an A-side.”

Bulls can’t rely on past successes against Leinster

Ludwig said it helps that the Bulls have won two semi-finals (2021/22 and last season) but they cannot rely on past successes.

“I think they are going to be hungry. We’ve beaten them here both times, in the semi-final we’ve won. I think they are coming to make a statement here at Loftus. They will bring everything they’ve got; they want to remain first on the log.

“But I think if we just focus on ourselves we’ll be fine.”

Leinster have also only won one of seven URC games on South African soil, their sole victory coming against the Lions in April 2023 (final score 39–36).

They come from a comfortable 42–24 win against Cardiff on 1 March while the Bulls are especially eager to bounce back after the narrow 19–16 loss against the Stormers at Loftus, which cost them the South African shield.

Nienaber spoke during the week about their own challenge of facing the in-form Bulls and Sharks on their South African tour with several of his Six Nations players needing rest.

“It is a nice challenge for whoever is going to participate in these two matches.”