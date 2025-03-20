‘It’s not daunting’ – Nico Steyn ready to step into Krappie’s boots

Lions scrumhalf Nico Steyn is fired up to step into the big boots of Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg on the Lions UK tour.

Lions halfback Nico Steyn is stepping into the big boots of Bok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg during their UK tour over the next three weeks. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions were dealt a blow when it was announced that their in-form Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg had been ruled out of their three match United Rugby Championship (URC) and Challenge Cup tour to the UK, but it has opened the door for exciting young talent Nico Steyn.

The 22-year-old former Junior Springbok is currently enjoying a breakout season for the franchise, after impressing during the Currie Cup last year, and now gets a big opportunity to impress in the absence of Van Den Berg, who is affectionately known as Krappie by his friends and teammates.

Steyn has played an important role for the Lions this season as their halfback cover in a six-two forwards to back split on the bench, as he is adept at both scrumhalf and flyhalf, with him having also started in both those positions over the season so far.

However he now gets a chance to have a run at scrumhalf, after Krappie picked up a finger injury during his man-of-the-match performance in a losing cause against the Sharks in Durban in the Lions most recent match.

Despite having some big shoes to fill, Steyn is undaunted by the challenge and is fired up to show what he can do in the Lions next three games against Cardiff in Wales and Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in Scotland.

Not daunting

“It’s not daunting. This is what I do and what I live for. These are the type of opportunities that you look forward to and wait for. It’s right in front of me now and all I need to do is focus on the team and try and help them get on top,” said Steyn.

“From Krappie’s point of view he is a massive part of this team. He is playing really good rugby at the moment and just good luck to him to get back quickly. I know it is not too serious of an injury but I know he wants to be back as soon as possible.”

Steyn’s impressive performances for the Lions have also caught the eye of the Springbok coaching staff, with coach Rassie Erasmus having invited him to a virtual alignment camp, featuring overseas Springboks and exciting up and coming youngsters.

The camp takes place next week Wednesday, in the middle of the Lions preparation week for their game against Glasgow, but despite the trickiness of juggling it, Steyn is excited for the opportunity.

“I don’t think it’s tough. I am just really excited to have been included in that and I really can’t wait to take part in it, hear what their plans are and what they have in store for us,” said Steyn.

“It is going to be great for me to get a bit of a taste of what it is like to be a part of the national setup and how it works inside the Springbok camp.”