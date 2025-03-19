Bulls won’t underestimate an understrength Leinster

Leinster may again field an understrength side to to play against the Bulls, but the Pretoria side will respect "whoever they send".

Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr believes no side fielded by Leinster should be trifled with. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

While Leinster are expected to field a B side for their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Bulls on Saturday, the Pretoria outfit say they will respect whoever takes to the field.

Irish giants Leinster are undefeated in the URC so far, topping the table with 12 wins from 12 matches.

But with the recently-concluded Six Nations, former Springbok and current Leinster boss Jacques Nienaber said the trend of fielding second-string sides may continue as Leinster tour South Africa, playing the Bulls this weekend and Sharks next weekend.

He said whoever is available after considering player management and rotation, will have to face up to the “Test-match intensity game” that will be the Bulls contest on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

Leinster have only won one of seven URC matches on South African soil since the 2021/22 season, their sole victory coming against the Lions in April 2023 (final score 39–36).

The Bulls will see this as good a time as any to claim the prized scalp of Leinster, and become the first side to beat Leinster in the URC this season.

Bulls to respect ‘whoever they send’

Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr said they were aware the Irish international side was made up largely of Leinster and Munster players.

“We will know who they will send later in the week but we are preparing as if we were playing the Irish team,” he said.

He said the international experience Leinster have – should they field many of their best players – and their coaching pedigree in Nienaber and Leo Cullen, make them a formidable side.

So whether they play a full-strength side or not, they cannot be underestimated.

“The pressure is more on them because they want to stay unbeaten. But whoever they send, we will respect that.”

Bulls shrug off pressure after heartbreaking Stormers loss

Carr said they are especially eager to bounce back after the narrow 19–16 loss against the Stormers at Loftus, which cost them the South African shield.

In fact, Carr said the Bulls could take much from their string of local URC derbies into the Leinster game.

“What is key for us is that we stick to the physicality of the South African derbies. It is not something we want to give up on,” he said.

Also, a lack of concentration, especially in the final quarters of matches, had become apparent, and the Bulls are dealing with that.

In the Stormers game, the Bulls failed to deal with a kick from Stormers flyhalf Jurie Mathee, which bounced kindly for centre Wandisile Simelane, who scored a try against his old club in the 67th minute. This try and its conversion proved to be the difference in the three-point win.

“[At the end of a match], when you have too many things on your mind and the pressure is there, you can make silly errors,” Carr said.

“We said today [in training] we shouldn’t go out there with pressure on our shoulders about needing points and needing to do this and that.

“We will go out and execute our plan and the most important thing is that we enjoy it.”