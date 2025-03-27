Bulls’ David Kriel opens up about the pressure of goal-kicking

David Kriel has come up clutch for the Bulls twice this season, slotting pressure kicks late in the game against Benetton and Leinster to earn them wins.

Bulls utility back David Kriel has impressed for them this season, taking the kicking duties on a number of occasions and slotting some pressure kicks to win games. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

David Kriel seems to thrive on pressure and comes up clutch for the Bulls when it’s at its highest, as he showed over the past weekend, slotting a tricky penalty from out wide in the 85th minute to clinch a thrilling 21-20 win for his team against Leinster.

Kriel has been the Bulls‘ go-to kicker during a difficult time for the team at flyhalf, with first choice Johan Goosen out injured, while backups Boeta Chamberlain and Jaco van der Walt have largely struggled to get into the match 23.

That has seen fullback Willie le Roux deployed at 10 recently, while over the past weekend it was usual scrumhalf Keagan Johannes that got the nod to start at pivot against the Irish giants.

Johannes’ kicking is obviously viewed better than Kriel’s, as he took the kicking duties while on the field, but when he went off in the second half the centre took over.

First kick

Kriel’s first kick at goal was after a Bulls maul try in the corner, and although it is always tough from the touchline, he wasn’t under as much pressure as the try had put them ahead and there was still nine minutes left in the match, with him proceeding to kick it just wide.

However, his second shot, from near the 10m line, out wide towards the left hand touchline, with his team trailing by two points, five minutes into overtime, the pressure was through the roof.

Up stepped Kriel to strike a brilliant kick straight through the middle of the uprights, and he knew it was on target as he immediately lifted his arms and roared in delight after he kicked it, before the ball had even gone over.

Speaking at a Bulls press conference this week, Kriel said that he was improving as he gains more experience, after he also slotted a pressure kick earlier in the season to help the Bulls to a tight win over Benetton, while also praising his forwards for giving him the chance.

Really nervous

“I was really nervous when I placed my tee. Devon (Williams) actually laughed at me because he said he saw how my hand was shaking when I tried to place it down,” said Kriel.

“But as soon as I stood up and stepped back, I got into a relaxed mode, and like I said, didn’t overthink the kick. I just felt very relaxed and just focused on my processes. Luckily the kick went over.

“I think experience plays a big role in it. Especially the one that I slotted against Benetton as well. That was also a pressure situation. But I am just grateful to be in those situations.

“I have a forward pack to thank for that. Against Benetton it was a last minute maul try and this past weekend they demolished the scrum for that penalty. So I am just grateful for a great forward pack putting me in those situations and luckily on some occasions I pull it through.”

Although he lands the big kicks, Kriel seems to not be as reliable when the game is not on the line and there is less pressure, as he showed when missing three relatively easy kicks for the Bulls during their tight win over the Stormers in Cape Town.

Most of the focus fell on poor Clayton Blommetjies, for missing the final conversion with a minute remaining that led to the Stormers losing 33-32, but before that Kriel and Stormers flyhalf Jurie Mathee both fluffed kicks that should have been converted.

Overthinking things

Kriel believes it is his tendency to overthink, when he has more time and the kick is not a pressure one, that sees him slip up more.

“Sometimes I tend to overthink it, and when it’s more in a pressure situation I don’t think as much. I am still working to not overthink it even when the pressure isn’t as high,” said Kriel.

“So it’s something that I am working on, to not overthink the kick, just go through my routines and apply it to all of my kicks.”

Although he has taken on most of the kicking duties recently, when Goosen returns, or if Chamberlain or Johannes plays, and even when Handre Pollard arrives before the start of next season, he will have far less chances to take shots at goal.

He was asked if he would like to have that responsibility a bit more and if he would be happy to take on those duties going forward.

“I haven’t thought about it that way. To me it’s just extra ammunition in my arsenal and it’s an extra skillset that I can always work on. Also if you’re not scoring tries you can score more points by going for goal,” explained Kriel.

“So it’s something I will keep working on and when I get the chance I will hopefully slot a few more important kicks.”