URC Result: Bulls edge Lions in cross-Jukskei thriller at Loftus

Bulls hooker Akker Van Der Merwe tries to smash through the Lions defence during their URC cross-Jukskei derby at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Bulls clinched a thrilling 30-28 win over the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

It was heartbreak for the visitors who watched a long range penalty from the boot of replacement back Jordan Hendrikse drift wide, giving the home side the win after a 79th minute penalty from the boot of flyhalf Johan Goosen proved the difference in the end.

The Lions got off to a great start in the match, after a quick lineout in their own half gave flyhalf Sanele Nohamba the space to make a stunning break onto the Bulls 22m, where the ball went through the hands and captain Marius Louw received it to dot down the unconverted score after six minutes.

Seven minutes later the Bulls received a penalty at the breakdown in front from range, with Goosen slotting the penalty to make it 5-3, followed by Nohamba knocking a penalty wide in the 16th minute.

However the Lions would strike again just two minutes later from a lineout just outside the Bulls 22m, as hooker Jaco Visagie threw long for Louw to catch, step Goosen and run in to score, with Nohamba’s extras putting them 12-3 up.

In the 26th minute the Bulls got in for their first try, from a lineout on the Lions 5m their forwards started bashing away on the line until hooker Akker van der Merwe crashed over for the converted score.

Two minutes before the break the Bulls hit the lead for the first time with the Lions penalised for not rolling away at the ruck, allowing Goosen to knock over the penalty for a 13-12 lead at the break.

The hosts got off to a flying start in the second half, breaking down the touchline into the Lions 22m, where the ball went through the hands until scrumhalf Embrose Papier sniped over to dot down, with Goosen extending their lead to 20-12 after 43 minutes.

Nohamba however cut the deficit to two by the 49th minute, first slotting a superb drop goal and then slotting a penalty to keep them within striking distance.

The Bulls however extended their lead in the 59th minute as from a scrum in the Lions 22m eighthman Mpilo Gumede picked up at the back of it and ref Cwengile Jadezweni inadvertently blocked Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg from tackling him allowing him an easy score and 27-18 lead.

The visitors hit straight back four minutes later after a disastrous mistake from the home side, as the Lions took a quick tap on the 5m, but the Bulls turned it over and tried to run out from behind their own try line, only for centre Harold Vorster to knock on in the tackle allowing replacement prop Morgan Naude to pick up and dive over.

Nohamba’s conversion brought them to within two points, while a 74th minute penalty put the Lions back into the lead on 28-27 leading to the final moment drama.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Akker van der Merwe, Embrose Papier, Mpilo Gumede; Conversions – Johan Goosen (3); Penalties – Goosen (3)

Lions: Tries – Marius Louw (2), Morgan Naude; Conversions – Sanele Nohamba (2); Penalties – Nohamba, Jordan Hendrikse; Drop Goal – Nohamba