Physicality key for Lions in cross-Jukskei derby against Bulls

The Lions have also named as strong a team as possible with Sanele Nohamba back at 10 after playing scrumhalf last weekend.

Lions coach Ivan Van Rooyen believes they have got a strong enough team to beat the Bulls in their URC cross-Jukskei derby at Loftus on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Physicality will be key for the Lions if they are to repeat last year’s feat of upsetting the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Last season the Lions went into their last SA derby in Pretoria on a 10 match losing streak against South African sides, but turned things on its head with a 29-25 win.

ALSO READ: Lions bracing for physical battle against ‘dangerous’ Bulls

Having gained some much needed confidence from that game the Lions almost beat the Stormers at Ellis Park at the start of this season, going down 35-33 in the end, but beat the Sharks 20-18 for a first win in Durban in 2017, so they should be confident.

In-form Bulls

They however come up against an in-form Bulls team who are currently the top placed SA side on the URC log and have named a very strong side for the game, but coach Ivan van Rooyen believes that his side have the personnel to beat them.

“We do (have the players to win). If we focus on ourselves and are effective in what we want to do, and get our structures right in attack, defence and kicking we can beat them,” said Van Rooyen.

“But if you are not physical against the Bulls they are going to build momentum, and get quick ball and offloads. So we know we have to front up physically. We know we have to front up in defending against their set piece and kicking game.

“So we have been working hard (this week) on our defence and making sure that we work hard, set quickly and make good decisions (in the game).”

The Bulls have named a strong team for the match with Spingbok World Cup winners Willie le Roux at fullback and Marco van Staden at flank, but wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are both missing, probably due to Bok resting protocols.

Johan Goosen is at 10, while Ruan Nortje captains the side from lock, with regular captain Marcell Coetzee playing off the bench.

Nohamba at 10

The Lions have also named as strong a team as possible with Sanele Nohamba back at 10, after playing scrumhalf last weekend, while Jordan Hendrikse returns to the bench despite his links with the Sharks.

Heading into the game off two losses, the Lions will be desperate to get back to winning ways, but having had a short week after their loss against Ospreys on Sunday may have helped in their preparation for a game in front of what should be a vocal crowd.

“In a derby week things always sort themselves out, especially when it is against the Bulls just across the river. It’s good to have a short week sometimes. It forces you into quick decisions and effective training,” explained Van Rooyen.

“We are expecting a good crowd. Any derby has that special feeling to it. If I remember correctly the last time we played (at Loftus) there were a lot of Lions and Bulls fans, so we are expecting a big crowd which is awesome for the players to play for.”