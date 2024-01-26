URC derby: Bulls want to keep evolving against Lions

A Bulls win would lift them into the top four of the URC, while a win for the Lions would lift them above the Bulls into the URC top eight.

Bulls flanker Marcell Coetzee during a training session ahead of their URC clash against the Lions at Loftus over the coming weekend. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

In recent times the Bulls have been slowly evolving from the forward driven kicking game plan that they made famous, into a more rounded game plan and they will be aiming to take that to the next level against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

It is their eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby and both teams will be chasing what would be an important win in both their seasons.

If the Lions win it could lift them up above the Bulls on the URC log and into the top eight, while a win for the Bulls would secure their place at the top of the South African conference and would push them into the top four.

High scoring win

The hosts head into the match off the back of a high scoring Champions Cup win over French side Bordeaux Begels, where they used a number of training ground moves to score some entertaining tries.

However Marcell Coetzee admitted that they weren’t trying to become an out and out attacking force and that they were aiming to control the game as they see fit during it.

“If you get an opportunity in the 22m you rely on your launches and stuff that you have worked on. But the way the game sometimes goes it is very unstructured rugby at times,” explained Coetzee.

“It is teams that can adapt accordingly to that to the best of their ability, where they can take that pressure and turn it around and pick up points.

“We are trying to become a team that if we want to slow it down we can and if we want to play fast we want to be able to do that. So it is just about managing that correctly and getting those combinations right at the end of the day.”

Tough battle

The Bulls are prepared for a tough battle against the Lions, who they lost to in this same fixture last year, and are expecting to come up against a team desperate for a win after they suffered two straight losses heading into the derby.

“The Lions are a very proud union and obviously last weekend didn’t go their way. But knowing them and some of their personnel they will come out firing,” said Coetzee.

“Playing a quality side like the Lions this weekend we know it is going to be tough. They are very physical and we are expecting a good contest.

“They have a strong set piece and attack the space really well. So it is going to be a good display from both teams.”