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Currie Cup round-up: Griquas, Cheetahs remain in front, Bulls all but out now

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

17 August 2026

06:04 am

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The Bulls scored eight tries in a losing cause, and now only have the smallest mathematical chance of reaching the play-offs.

Bulls Cheetahs Currie Cup

Dieter Schubert in action for the Bulls during their 17-try thriller against the Cheetahs. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

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The Griquas and Cheetahs remain level on points at the top of the Currie Cup table for the second weekend in a row, though the Bulls have now all but fallen out of the running for a play-off spot with two regular-season games remaining.

This, after the Cheetahs beat the Bulls 62-52 in a 17-try thriller at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The Bulls produced an incredibly fight back from a 42-point deficit (59-17), scoring five of their eight tries in the second half to close the gap. But it was not to be.

And two bonus points in defeat only took them to five on the table after five straight losses – meaning qualifying for the top four is now almost mathematically impossible.

It will likely be the second season in a row that they fail to reach the play-offs, after finishing sixth last year.

The Griquas and Cheetahs, meanwhile, share pole position again (21 points) after bonus-point wins.

The Pumas (17) and Boland Cavaliers (16) tentatively hold onto semi-final spots in a fierce mid-table battle.

The Lions (13), Stormers (11) and Sharks (10) are hot on their heels but need wins from their final two games, as well as other results to go their way.

Cheetahs end Bulls’ hopes

As the All Blacks did at the same venue the night before, the Cheetahs unravelled the Bulls’ defence at Loftus, scoring seven tries in the first half and two more in the second for the win.

Michael Annies, Cohen Jasper and Prince Nkabinde each scored a brace of tries for the Cheetahs.

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The Griquas earned their fourth win in a row, winger Dylan Maart and replacement hooker Tiaan Lange both crossing for hat-tricks as the Kimberley outfit beat the Sharks 55-21 at home.

But this was their third consecutive game in the comfort of their home ground. The defending champions must now travel to the Pumas and Boland for their final league games.

As mentioned, the Sharks will need wins from their last two games to qualify. But at least these will be at home against the Lions and struggling Bulls.

Boland beat Lions, Pumas thrash Stormers

Boland Cavaliers bounced back from two consecutive defeats to secure a comeback 38-29 win over the Lions at Wits Rugby Stadium, Johannesburg.

Trailing 17-14 at half-time, the Cavaliers scored three of their five tries in an impressive second-half performance to put themselves back in the running for a play-off spot.

But they have a tough task travelling to Bloemfontein for the Cheetahs and then hosting the in-form Griquas in their final regular games.

The Lions will want to bounce back in their away game against the Sharks, and home clash with the Stormers, to achieve a third consecutive appearance in the play-offs, after falling short in the last two finals.

The Pumas completely outclassed the Stormers during their 29-7 win in Mbombela.

The bonus-point win revived their hope of securing a play-off spot and left the one-try Stormers with it all to do against the Bulls and Lions, both away.

Currie Cup Round six fixtures

Friday 21 August

Pumas v Griquas at Mbombela Stadium – kick-off 3pm.

Bulls v Stormers at Loftus Versfeld – kick-off 5.05pm.

Sharks v Lions at Woodburn Stadium, Pietermaritzburg – kick-off 7.15pm.

Sunday 23 August

Cheetahs v Boland Cavaliers at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein – kick-off 3pm.

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Bulls Rugby Team Cheetahs rugby team Currie Cup Griquas Rugby Team
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