Bulls v Lions: Coaches name their teams for big Gauteng URC derby

The home team will be without two key Springboks for this match in Pretoria.

Jake White, boss of the Bulls, speaks to the media on Friday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Bulls host the Lions in the only United Rugby Championship match of the weekend at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon, kick-off at 3pm.

As things stand, the Bulls are sixth with 26 points after eight games while the Lions are 11th with 23 points, also after eight games.

Team news

In the significant teams news in the Bulls camp, World Cup winners Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are missing because of Springbok rest-period protocols, but Willie le Roux will wear the No 15 jersey.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar is also back in action after a spell on the sidelines and he’ll play off the bench.

The team will be captained by lock Ruan Nortje, while Marco van Staden will wear the No 6 jersey. Coach Jake White has picked six forwards and two backs on his bench.

ALSO READ: Has the cross-Jukskei rugby derby lost its spark?

The Lions have opted to play the versatile Sanele Nohamba at flyhalf, with Morne van den Berg coming in at scrumhalf and Hanru Sirgel getting a chance in the loose-forwards, while on the bench, coach Ivan van Rooyen has decided to also go with six forwards and just two backs.

Rookie Izan Esterhuizen is also in line to win a first senior cap for the Lions, should he play from off the bench.

Teams:

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Mpilo Gumede, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Deon Slabbert, Mornay Smith, Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Dylan Smith, Khutha Mchunu, Reinhardt Ludwig, Cameron Hanekom, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams, Marcell Coetzee.

Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Hanru Sirgel, Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie, JP Smith. Bench: Morne Brandon, Morgan Naude, Ruan Dreyer, Darrien Landsberg, Izan Esterhuizen, JC Pretorius, Jordan Hendrikse, Erich Cronje.