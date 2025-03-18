Stormers URC tour squad: Dobson has plenty options at No 10

The Cape-based team though will be without flanker Ben-Jason Dixon.

Having confirmed the fitness and availability again of two key Springbok backs, coach John Dobson duly included both Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse in his 30-man squad for the team’s two match tour of Europe, starting this week.

The squad left Cape Town on Tuesday for matches in Llanelli and Belfast in the United Rugby Championship, the team’s last two fixtures abroad this season.

The inaugural winners of the competition face Scarlets on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets and then head to Northern Ireland to take on Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on the following Friday.

Selections

Lock Connor Evans and backs Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Willemse and Suleiman Hartzenberg all make their return from injury, while outside back Luke Burger is the only uncapped player in the group.

Flank Ben-Jason Dixon will undergo surgery on his wrist this week, which has ruled him out of contention along with scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer who is recovering from a groin strain and prop Neethling Fouche who will welcome the arrival of his second child this week.

Dobson said that it is vital for his team to get some points on the road before coming home to finish the league phase of the season with four consecutive home games.

“This tour is crucial in the context of our campaign. We want to take some good momentum into the home run which starts in April,” said Dobson.

“It is fantastic to welcome back a few key players and they are all keen to make a big impression.”

Still absent though is Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok, but with Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willemse back in the mix and Jurie Matthee also part of the tour party, the Stormers have more than enough options at No 10.

Stormers touring squad:

Forwards: Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Dave Ewers, Deon Fourie, Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Gary Porter, Evan Roos, Sazi Sandi, Sti Sithole, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, André-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak.

Backs: Luke Burger, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Dewaldt Duvenage, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Ben Loader, Jurie Matthee, Wandisile Simelane, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas.