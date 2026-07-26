‘Proud’ Heyneke savours emotional Eagles triumph

"I'm incredibly proud. I had no idea what to expect. Financially we were under enormous pressure then, and we still are. I expected us to struggle to compete."

Heyneke Meyer says leading the SWD Eagles to the Currie Cup First Division title is one of the greatest achievements of his coaching career.

The former Springbok coach guided the Eagles to a convincing 41-21 victory over the Valke in Friday night’s final in George, completing a remarkable turnaround after taking charge of the side last year.

“I’m incredibly proud. I had no idea what to expect,” Meyer told Rapport. “Financially we were under enormous pressure then, and we still are. I expected us to struggle to compete.”

The title carried far more significance than silverware, according to Meyer, who believes it represents the revival of rugby in the region.

“We want to make the Southern Cape proud, and Friday night’s final was simply overwhelming,” he said.

“The stadium was packed, little children were running around in Eagles jerseys; the atmosphere was incredible. People vote with their feet.

“The region is starving for a rugby team competing at a higher level, and I’m convinced there’s room for more teams in the Premier Division.”

Meyer has won major honours throughout his career, including the Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and Super Rugby, but said this success was different.

“Every one of those campaigns was important in its own right. But working here with players who don’t have contracts, players nobody else wanted, and winning the First Division is a fairy tale come true.

“Without doubt, it’s one of the greatest moments of my career.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.