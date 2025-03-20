Eben Etzebeth’s return delayed by strained hamstring

After being out of action for three months following a concussion, Eben Etzebeth strained his hamstring at the Springbok alignment camp.

Just when Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was about to return to the field, he suffered another injury that has set him back for a few more weeks.

The most-capped Springbok of all time and last year’s World Rugby Player of the Year nominee suffered a concussion against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on 7 December.

He failed concussion tests over the following three months but more recently was tipped by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and Sharks head coach John Plumtree to return by the end of March.

However, Plumtree’s latest update on the player did not come with good news.

Etzebeth injured at Bok alignment camp

Plumtree was talking with media ahead of the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Zebre on the weekend, when he mentioned Etzebeth had strained his hamstring during a running session at the Springbok alignment camp in Cape Town last week.

“That set him back a couple of weeks but from a concussion point of view he’s in a good place now,” Plumtree said.

“So good news there but it’s frustrating for him with his hamstring. But that’s life. We just wait for him to get fit again and that won’t be long.”

Etzebeth was also nominated for the SA Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award, won by Cheslin Kolbe.

Fassi nearly better, Williams given time for neck recovery

Fellow Springbok stars Aphelele Fassi and Grant Williams are also battling injuries at the Sharks.

Fassi, who injured his knee and ankle during a Stormers game in December — when an opponent landed on his leg — had successful surgery and physiotherapy and is doing well.

“He’s about three weeks away [from playing again],” Plumtree said. “He’s going really well. We will start integrating training with the team soon.”

The news for Williams, while not terrible, isn’t great.

The star scrumhalf was left out of the squad to play Zebre to give him time to rest his neck. Apparently, he has an issue with one of his neck joints.

“It should only be two or three weeks. He’s played through it with the Lions series, and before that. It’s nothing significant but it needs some time off, away from contact.”