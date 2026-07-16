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Lions rugby team announce new arrivals

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

16 July 2026

05:22 pm

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The Joburg-based side reached their first URC quarter-final this last season.

Boeta Chamberlain

Boeta Chamberlain, who most recently played for the Newcastle Red Bulls, is available for the Lions. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

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The Lions rugby team have announced a number of new signings who’ll join up with the team ahead of the 2026/27 domestic and international seasons.

The union recently reached their first United Rugby Championship quarter-final after finishing in the top eight after the league season. Mziwakhe Nkosi’s Currie Cup side also finished runners up in the Premier Division last year.

The new Currie Cup season gets underway this weekend, with the Lions hoping to go one better than last season.

URC head coach Ivan van Rooyen will, however, be most pleased with the addition of six players to the squad.

The big-name signing is that of former Springbok No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe. The experienced loose forward previously played for the Sharks, before moving to Montauban in France where he spent the last two years.

Lock Hyron Andrews, also a former Sharks man, will also be available for the Lions.

Boeta Chamberlain, another man who played for the Sharks after joining from the Western Province after school, has joined the Joburg team and will add depth at flyhalf and fullback.

Wing Dan Kasenda, lock JP du Preez and scrumhalf Asad Moos have also joined the Lions.

All these players are expected to be available immediately, for the start of the Currie Cup. The Lions get their campaign underway on Sunday, in Bloemfontein against the Cheetahs.

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Currie Cup Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

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