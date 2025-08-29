Currie Cup round six preview: In-form teams clash in the final push

Cheetahs and Griquas clash with each on a four-game winning streak, with Boland ready to pounce on a bealeaguered Sharks.

The Currie Cup has been closely contested this year, with most teams playing excellent rugby, and only two or three that have truly struggled.

With teams gunning for the top four spots to reach the play-offs, and top one and two spots to host said play-offs, it’s all on the line.

Fans may even see more United Rugby Championship (URC) players featuring in the final two rounds before the play-offs.

Titans clash for the top

The only fixture played on Friday is perhaps the most significant of the weekend. Table leaders Cheetahs host Griquas (third, though just one point below them) at 5pm, with each side on a four-game winning streak.

Captain Victor Sekekete makes his 100th appearance for the Cheetahs. He said a win against his former club would be a cherry on the top of the cake as the Cheetahs hope to win the tournament for the first time since 2019.

They are hoping to carry momentum after last-week’s 47–31 victory against the Lions. That game broke a two-year hoodoo against the Joburg side.

Another appetising ‘Jukskei derby’

The Lions host the Bulls at 3pm at Ellis Park, with the beleaguered Bulls needing two bonus-point wins to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

Once table-toppers, the Bulls have lost three games in a row and sit sixth on 10 points. They haven’t crashed out of the Currie Cup before the play-offs in five years, and coach Phiwe Nomlomo admitted that to do so would be a “disaster” for the proud Pretoria union.

Last year’s finalists, the Lions, are currently fourth on the log with three wins but are by no means safe.

At 5.10pm, the Sharks host second-placed Boland Cavaliers, who have lit up the Currie Cup after being promoted from the first division. Boland will target a win in Pietermaritzburg as they look to extend their winning streak from three to four.

Previous champions the Sharks, like the Western Province, have fielded more inexperienced youngsters than other sides. But they finally recorded their first win, coming against Western Province last weekend.

Coach JP Pietersen said they are feeling confident ahead of the clash.

Currie Cup whipping boys, Western Province, need a win when they host Pumas in Cape Town in the final fixture on Saturday (7.20pm). Province will smell blood after the Pumas conceded a 21–3 lead against Boland to lose 29–26 at their home last week.