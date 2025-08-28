Sharks change six, bring in URC flyhalf for ‘grind’ against Boland

Siya Masuku comes in for Jean Smith as the Sharks look for a second win in the Currie Cup, though they face Boland who are on a three-game winning streak.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said while he is “not expecting any fireworks” from Siya Masuku coming straight out of pre-season, the side’s United Rugby Championship flyhalf joining their Currie Cup side is not an unwelcome one.

The Sharks changed six players in their starting XV for their Saturday clash against Boland Cavaliers at Woodburn Stadium, Pietermaritzburg.

Boland sit second on the log after being promoted from the first division last season and find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Last year’s Currie Cup winners, the Sharks, languish at sixth after only recording their first win after four defeats. They beat the season’s other whipping boys, Western Province, 29–21 at Kings Park last weekend.

Sharks change six

The Sharks and Western Province have backed younger players this Currie Cup, hoping the depth they create will pay off in the long-term.

With two games left in the league phase and no hope of reaching the play-offs, the Sharks changed three forwards and three backline players for Saturday’s match.

Masuku makes his first appearance in the tournament, coming in for Jean Smith at flyhalf, with the latter reverting to the bench. At wing, Paschal Ekeji is in for Jaco Williams, while Marnus Potgieter makes way for Albie Bester at inside centre.

Among the forwards, Jacques Marais replaces Liam van Wyk at hooker while Mawande Mdanda returns after playing off the bench last week. He replaces Lee-Marvin Mazibuko at tighthead prop. The final change sees Jannes Potgieter in for SA U20 star Batho Hlekani, who will be on the bench.

“We are excited to see what Siya can bring,” Pietersen said. “He is coming off pre-season with no game time so will he be rusty? Yes, he will be.

“We are not expecting any fireworks from Siya. We just want a good performance from him, get some minutes, game time.”

Sharks coach loves the way Boland play

The Sharks coach said he is expecting a grind against Boland.

“I love the way they play… They are good in set-piece, they maul and scrum well. They have good loosies and exciting backs like [leading try scorer] Donavan Don. James Tedder at fullback, they have good control of the game. They are very exciting the way they play. They have a seasoned campaigner, Louis Schreuder, at nine to control the game.

“What we are expecting from Boland is a grind. And if the game loosens up they are good in the off-loading game.”

Sharks XV: Hakeem Kunene, Phikolomzi ‘PK’ Sobahle, Diego Apollis, Albie Bester, Paschal Ekeji, Siya Masuku, Ceano Everson, Nicholas Hatton (capt), Jannes Potgieter, Tino Mavesere, Deon Slabbert, Coetzee Le Roux, Mawande Mdanda, Jacques Marais, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Bryce Calvert, Dian Bleuler, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Bathobele Hlekani, Matt Romao, Tiaan Fourie, Jean Smith, Christie Grobbelaar.