Return of Junior Boks bodes well for Lions’ Currie Cup campaign

The performances of 13 debutants against an experienced Cheetahs side in the opening round also brought forth praise from Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

Strong performances by several young Lions players in their Currie Cup opener against the Cheetahs, together with the return of eight Junior Springboks from their successful U20 World Championship campaign, will make the side a threat for the rest of the tournament and in the years to come, according to coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

The Johannesburg side kicked off the tournament with a narrow 29-27 defeat to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Last year’s finalists were greatly outmatched in experience, featuring 13 debutants and 11 U23 players against the likes of Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and regular Cheetahs stalwarts.

Still, they remained in touch with the hosts throughout the game and a losing bonus point plus another for scoring four tries left the Lions sixth out of eight on the table.

Young Lions shine

A hat-trick by outside centre Likhona Finca would have made the youngster an immediate hero if Cheetahs flyhalf Jaco van der Walt – a former Scotland international – hadn’t scored a late penalty for the win.

Now eight Junior Springboks, including another prolific centre, Ethan Adams, return from Georgia after defending their World U20 title.

They will likely be rested against the Pumas this weekend – a side also on two points after a narrow defeat to the Sharks – before joining the Lions fold over the following weeks.

“We came here with a young team but that has a bit of cohesion and did really well at U23 level,” said Nkosi.

“I think Victor Sekekete has more caps than our whole team combined. We were in the game for the most part and did well to take the lead.

“Ill-discipline challenged us in the first half. Tactically, our lineout didn’t function in the first half. So that was a cause for concern.

“But after one or two changes in the second half it made a real difference.”

Solid effort

The Lions coach said his side were gutted with not winning. But the two points weren’t too shabby considering the test his young side faced away from home.

He praised Finca for his tries, fullback Latica Nela for his score, and Matthew Coetzee for making an impact off the bench.

“It bodes really well for us if we make it count,” he added of the SA U20s.

“Hopefully, they make it back unscathed. It looked like they were in the wars. No doubt we’ll see one or two of them in the next seven or eight weeks.