Rennie backs Bower to front up to Bok scrum

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie explains why Ethan de Groot and Co miss out in favour of Bower, Sititi, Lakai and Lienert-Brown.

Head coach Dave Rennie believes the team he named for Saturday’s Test against the Springboks has what it takes to turn the tide in favour of the All Blacks again in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

The All Blacks won all four matches against South Africa’s URC-playing franchises, as well as the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

But they fell 33-26 in Cape Town last weekend, with the scrums drawing controversy after allegations that the Boks had ‘walked around’ them, and Rennie asking World Rugby for clarity on the matter.

With the series level 1-1 and two Tests to play, Rennie kept George Bower at loosehead prop for the clash at FNB Stadium (kick-off 5.10pm), despite the more experienced Ethan de Groot being fit again.

Eyes on the scrum

“He is actually a good athlete, George. You’ll see him around the field, whether it’s carry, clean or tackle,” Rennie said.

“I think scrum-wise, the scrum was interesting last game. I didn’t feel that they had the dominance that they had in that first Test. We’ve got a lot of confidence in George to back that up this weekend.”

The coach said he opted to delay De Groot and lock Josh Lord’s return just to be cautious, after they clashed heads in the first Test, although they appeared at training and were tipped by assistant coach Tamati Ellison to be ready.

Test centurion, hooker Codie Taylor missed out on selection after some poor lineouts in the second Test. Asafo Aumua will start, with Samisoni Taukei’aho coming onto the bench.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who captained the All Blacks against the Lions, and flanker Simon Parker were the other two players removed from the matchday 23.

Lakai and Sititi in for All Blacks

Rennie said of Peter Lakai, who will now start at blindside flanker: “He’s not a big loose forward compared to some of the other men on the field, especially in the opposition. But he’s really physical.

“He hits in the tackle and clean, and he’s a helluva athlete, so you lose a little bit in bulk but he’ll give us plenty around the track, both sides of the ball. He’s always fronted when we’ve given him an opportunity.”

The All Blacks coach said he expected a similar impact from Wallace Sititi.

The 2024 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year plays his first Test against the Springboks since the All Blacks’ record defeat in Wellington last year.

Rennie said he opted for continuity in his unchanged backline, opting for the all-round package of centre Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench rather than Leinster star Rieko Ioane.

“What we have in Anton, he’s a guy with a massive engine. Rieko gives you X-factor. He doesn’t defend as well as Anton and probably doesn’t have the same level of work ethic, but he’s an absolute freak when he’s got ball in hand.”