Sititi in for All Blacks as Taylor, Tuipulotu miss out

Dave Rennie opted for just three changes to his team that lost in Cape Town.

All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi will play against the Springboks for the first time since last year’s record defeat in Wellington, after head coach Dave Rennie named his matchday squad for the third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Meanwhile, prop Ethan de Groot and lock Josh Lord, pitted by assistant coach Tamati Ellison to return after clashing heads in the first Test at Ellis Park, were not selected.

Whether that is because Rennie opted for consistency since their defeat in Cape Town, the pair not being entirely fit yet, or if it’s part of more mind games, it is unknown at this stage.

Three changes

With the series level 1-1 and two Tests to play, Rennie opted for only three personnel changes in his matchday 23, in a similar vein to Rassie Erasmus, who only had one injury-enforced adjustment – wing Kurt-Lee Arendse coming in for Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe moving to fullback.

Hooker Asafo Aumua will start for the All Blacks, with Samisoni Taukei’aho coming onto the bench at FNB Stadium, Soweto (kick-off 5.10pm).

Sam Darry starts at lock in his 11th Test, while Fabian Holland moves to the bench.

Peter Lakai will start in the six jersey, and Sititi comes into the 23 on the bench.

Test centurion, hooker Codie Taylor, had a poor performance in the lineouts in the second Test against the Springboks.

He, lock Patrick Tuipulotu and flanker Simon Parker were the three players taken out of the matchday 23.

The backline is unchanged from Cape Town, with Damian McKenzie lining up at fullback in his 80th Test. He’s joined in the back three by Leroy Carter and Will Jordan. Jordie Barrett and Quin Tupaea play in midfield.

Cam Roigard and Ruben Love form up for the same potent halfback combination.

Props George Bower and Tyrel Lomax are entrusted to start again after a better showing in the controversy-marred second Test scrums, where allegations were made that the Springboks scrummed illegally.

They are once again covered by Xavier Numia and Fletcher Newell.

All Blacks lock to hit 50

Tupou Vaa’i will be playing his 50th Test for the All Blacks.

“Tupes is a top man. It’ll be a special day for him and his family and additional motivation for us,” Rennie said.

“With both teams heading into the third Test one apiece, there’s everything to play for on Saturday.”

“The team that doesn’t win this weekend can’t win the series. That’s the kind of challenge we love to rise to.

“The team is feeling fresh after a full week’s lead-in to the game. We can’t wait to put everything out on the park.”

Starting XV

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (captain, Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa’i, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, George Bower.

Replacements

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.