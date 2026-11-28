A trophy win would put to bed concerns after their consecutive defeats, and affirm their preparation for next year's World Cup.

The Springboks will be out for more than just the glory of winning the inaugural Nations Championship trophy when they take on France in the final at Twickenham on Sunday night.

Suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in four years in the build-up calls into question their preparation for next year’s World Cup, especially with ageing players who have driven the team’s success for so long looking off the mark.

With the game in London (kick-off 6.40pm) being the last Test of the year, there is little time to remedy things should the Boks lose a third game in a row. It won’t help that head coach Rassie Erasmus still has a few games left of his ban.

Springboks hope to turn it around

Double World Rugby Player of the Year winner Pieter-Steph du Toit withdrawing from the team due to injury casts further doubt, as does Erasmus calling up 35-year-old Bongi Mbonambi as hooker cover, though he hasn’t played a professional game since January.

The outlook is somewhat bleak as the Springboks face France, who beat them 21-19 in Paris two weeks earlier. But they still reached a final, where anything can happen.

A tweaked line-up, with the enigmatic Manie Libbok dictating proceedings at flyhalf, and the out-of-form Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to fullback, could potentially set to liven up the inaccurate attack.

Especially with energetic Sharks loose forward Manu Tshituka set to make his debut.

Veteran scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, back in the team after missing last weekend’s 20-17 defeat to Ireland, is optimistic the team can turn things around.

‘We want to make our country happy’

“The whole week we’re building up the excitement to get out there and show what we are, who we are and what we’ve been working on,” he said.

“There were a few mistakes we made that were a skill area here or there which we addressed, and we’ll get that better.

“We are preparing well. We are making sure we have a bit more patient on the ball. We’ll hopefully take the opportunities that will present themselves.”

The 36-year-old said it might help there are expected to be more South African fans at the London stadium than there were in Paris and Dublin.

He spoke in the same vein as assistant coach Mzwandile Stick did this week, that the Springboks needed to win to lift the country’s morale.

“We play this game with our supporters. It’s not just us alone,” Reinach said.

“So the more people we can get there and the more people back at home supporting us – it is why we play it. We want to make our country happy…

“That is a large reason why we play together and don’t feel pressure, but we feel privileged to represent our country.”