The flanker is the second Bok player to receive a ban this November.

Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden has been suspended for a dangerous cleanout on Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne.

Van Staden received a yellow card during the 72nd minute of last Saturday’s Nations Championship clash in Dublin that was upgraded to red following a bunker review.

On Friday, he copped a three-match ban, reduced from six due to mitigating factors.

At the same ruck, Van Staden was on the receiving end of a croc roll by Ireland captain Dan Sheehan, who on Tuesday received a two-match ban.

Van Staden is the second Bok player to be suspended this month after No 8 Jasper Wiese was given a four-week ban for a dangerous cleanout on France centre Kalvin Gourgues in Paris.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is also serving a six-match ban after suggesting that match officials’ failure to penalise France for alleged knee-drop tackles could amount to “manipulation” or “match-fixing”.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.