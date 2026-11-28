The victory also saw Ireland claim the Raeburn Shield from Australia - rugby's lineal world title which dates back to the first Test match ever played in 1871.

Ireland ended their campaign in the inaugural Nations Championship with a commanding 38-14 win over Australia at Twickenham on Friday as they beat the Wallabies for the second time in the tournament.

In the playoff for fifth place, Ireland outscored Australia five tries to two, having edged the Wallabies 33-31 in their opening pool match of the cross-hemisphere competition in Sydney in July.

Ireland also defended well as they finished the year with a convincing win heading into a 2027 that culminates with the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Australia kicked-off fresh from a morale-boosting 29-26 win over Wales last week that ended a four-match losing streak, with prop Allan Alaalatoa leading the side out at Twickenham in his 100th Test.

Ireland, meanwhile, arrived in southwest London following an impressive 20-17 defeat of world champions South Africa, although their fifth win in six Nations Championship pool matches was not enough to deny the Springboks a place in Sunday’s final against fellow group-winners France.

Ireland recalled Nick Timoney at No 8 following captain Dan Sheehan’s two-game ban for an illegal ‘croc roll’ tackle against South Africa, with lock Tadhg Beirne their new skipper.

Australia wing Max Jorgensen was denied a 12th-minute try after full-back Tom Wright knocked-on in the build-up.

But the Wallabies’ pressure was rewarded when lock Jeremy Williams powered over following a close-range tap penalty for a 21st-minute try converted by fly-half Carter Gordon that put Australia 7-0 ahead.

Ireland, however, were level just four minutes later when, after good work by the forwards, the ball was moved smartly into midfield to create an overlap that allowed centre Robbie Henshaw to go in between the posts, with fly-half Sam Prendergast adding the easy conversion.

Beale makes a return

Australia veteran Kurtley Beale ended his five-year exile from Test rugby when he replaced the injured Jorgensen in the 29th minute.

But there was little the 37-year-old playmaker could do when Ireland kicked a penalty for an attacking line-out, with Timoney driven over from the ensuing rolling maul for a try three minutes before half-time.

Prendergast landed the tough conversion from wide on the left.

Ireland nearly had another try before the break before Australia were penalised for a deliberate knock-on that allowed Prendergast to kick the Irish into a 17-7 lead at half-time.

Recalled wing Jacob Stockdale almost scored at the start of the second half when he chased his own chip down the blindside only to be denied a try for a knock-on under pressure from Gordon.

But there was no doubt when fellow wing Robert Baloucoune gathered man-of-the-match Prendergast’s excellent cross-kick over the head of Australia debutant James Ramm for a 42nd-minute try.

Prendergast added the extras and Ireland were 24-7 ahead.

Australia were then encamped on Ireland’s line for several phases before they pulled a try back in the 55th minute when Kalani Thomas’s one-handed catch from lock Josh Canham’s pass saw the scrum-half go in between the posts, with the conversion again cutting the deficit to 10 points.

The Wallabies laid siege to Ireland’s line before veteran scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park’s excellent clearance kick took play down the other end of the field.

With roles reversed, Ireland’s pressure eventually told with two late tries from replacement James McNabney, both converted by Prendergast.

While there were more spectators present than for Friday’s first match between Italy and Fiji, an 82,000 capacity Twickenham was less than half full come kick-off.