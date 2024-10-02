Deon Fourie nears return to action: ‘An emotional and mental struggle’

Deon Fourie is targeting a return from his long-term injury for the Stormers in the coastal derby against the Sharks...

Deon Fourie is targeting a return from his long-term injury for the Stormers in the coastal derby against the Sharks in November.

Fourie has been on the sidelines for nine months after suffering an ACL injury during the Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle.

The 38-year-old flanker, who played a crucial role as an emergency hooker during the Springboks’ 2023 World Cup triumph, opened up about the mental and physical toll of his recovery process in a recent episode of RugbyPass TV’s Boks Office.

‘Boots back on the feet’

“It’s challenging,” Fourie admitted.

“I was fortunate enough in my 18-year career so far, that I haven’t been out of rugby for more than three months through injuries. This is the first one for ninth months.

“You have your ups and downs. It goes well and then the knee puffs up and then you’re two weeks back. Emotionally and mentally it is a bit of a struggle.

“In the last few weeks I have started running, straight line running, then you feel like you are getting there. You have got the boots back on the feet and that helps a lot.”

The Stormers were hoping to have Fourie back by mid-October, but his focus is now on the end of November, when they take on the Sharks in Durban.

“The goal is the end of November, but there is no rush. I have to make sure it is 100%.”

2027 World Cup

Beyond his recovery, Fourie acknowledged that it might be a stretch to add to his 13 Springbok caps, especially with Rassie Erasmus widening the selection net with an eye on a three-peat in the 2027 World Cup.

“It would be nice but the Boks are doing so great and they also have to build for the next World Cup. It’ll be almost a year gone already,” Fourie said.

As for his Stormers future, Fourie is mindful of the depth available to the Stormers, with Keke Morabe and Marcel Theunissen establishing themselves as regulars, while youngsters Divan Fuller and Paul de Wet are waiting in the wings.

“Let’s see how I look when I get back,” he said. “There is lots of great talent coming through. So [a new contract] will be a gamble for the coaching staff. Somewhere they must hand over the baton.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.