Du Plessis hits 50 for Stormers in massive derby clash against Bulls

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said his team is looking forward to what should be a special occasion at the Cape Town Stadium.

Stormers utility back Jean-Luc du Plessis will play his 50th game for the Stormers in their big North-South URC derby against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Jean-Luc du Plessis will play his 50th game for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) North-South clash against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7pm).

Du Plessis starts comes into the starting side at inside centre in the big South African derby, as Damian Willemse switches to fullback in the absence of the injured Warrick Gelant.

Willemse will link up with wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg, who comes in for Ben Loader, who has also been ruled out through injury.

Du Plessis partners up in the midfield with Ruhan Nel, while Paul de Wet is inside Manie Libbok in place of the injured Herschel Jantjies.

Hacjivah Dayimani is at the back of the scrum with Evan Roos ruled out with a jaw injury and forms a loose trio with Ben-Jason Dixon and captain Deon Fourie.

Tight five

The only change to the tight five, from the La Rochelle match, sees Sti Sithole start at loosehead prop, while loose forwards Keke Morabe and Willie Engelbrecht, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer and utility back Clayton Blommetjies come onto the replacements bench.

“It is always a big game against the Bulls and we know there will be an incredible atmosphere for this game,” said Dobson.

“It is high summer in Cape Town and this is a game we have all been looking forward to, so it should be a day to remember for everyone there.”

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie (c), Ruben van Heerden, Adre Smith, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole

Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Brok Harris, Connor Evans, Willie Engelbrecht, Keke Morabe, Stefan Ungerer, Clayton Blommetjies