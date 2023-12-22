Determined Bulls name strong team to face Stormers in URC

The Bulls and Stormers have a rich rivalry that will add another chapter to its history on Saturday night.

Bulls fullback Willie le Roux, in action here against the Sharks, will lead an exciting back three featuring Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie in their URC clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday night. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Elrigh Louw leads a determined Bulls side to Cape Town for their first instalment of the United Rugby Championship (URC) North-South derby in the current season against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7pm).

The herd will assemble a formidable forward pack featuring Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe and Wilco Louw in the front row.

The trio will be supported by the lock duo of Janko Swanepoel and Reinhardt Ludwig combining once more at second row, and the pair will be flanked by Marco van Staden and Louw who continues to lead the side in the absence of club co-captains.

Half back duo

Cameron Hanekom will lace up his boots at eight and behind him the half back duo will be Embrose Papier at scrumhalf and Johan Goosen at flyhalf.

The pair will link the forwards to the backline made up of Canan Moodie at left wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right of the park, while David Kriel and Stedman Gans will run out together once more, creating magic at centre with Willie le Roux providing creative cover at fullback.

“The Stormers are a really good team who have gone on to win the competition and played in two finals. They have probably been the most consistent team in the United Rugby Championship,” said Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White.

“Losing to them is not acceptable but it has been expected considering that they have been the one team who has dominated the competition for two years.

“It is what it is but we are now in a new year and it is irrelevant what has happened last year or the year before. We have a great opportunity now with a really good squad and some new faces in our side who have played really well. I am looking forward to the game.”

Rich history

Asked about the history of the clash between the Bulls and Stormers and how his chargers could look to better their finishing, White remarked:

“The one thing we spoke about in the last two weeks is that we have played really well against them and then had moments where we lapsed in concentration where they would then score a try.

“But I really believe that this group has found a way to grow in the game. And I am talking about in the game itself, they understand how to problem solve and they understand now how to talk to each other under pressure situations and that only comes with experience.”

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (c), Marco van Staden, Reinhardt Ludwig, Janko Swanepoel, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: Simphiwe Matanzima, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Deon Slabbert, Mpilo Gumede, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Sebastian de Klerk