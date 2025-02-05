Etzebeth’s recovery timeline still unknown two months after injury

The Sharks say the welfare of Eben Etzebeth and other injured players remains their top priority.

Eben Etzebeth has been out since he sustained his concussion on 7 December. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It has been two months since Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth sustained a concussion and the union is still unsure when he will return to the field.

The Springbok star and nominee for World Rugby Player of the Year suffered a concussion against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on 7 December.

Etzebeth was initially expected to return against Toulouse in the Champions Cup on 11 January but failed more concussion tests.

The Sharks shared an injury update on Wednesday saying they are using their break to recover “recover from a significant injury list”. They have 16 players currently sidelined.

The Sharks will only play again on 15 February when they take on the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus.

“The Sharks’ medical team is focused on player recovery during the break, prioritising welfare and gradual reintegration,” the union said.

Head coach John Plumtree will hope to have key players return over the next few weeks, which would be a welcome boost as the Sharks approach the business end of the tournament.

The Sharks injured

• Andre Esterhuizen: Underwent surgery on his knee. Recovery is in progress and the knee is healing well.

• Aphelele Fassi: Underwent surgery on his ankle. Recovery is in progress and the ankle is healing well.

• Eben Etzebeth: Suffered a return-of-symptoms of his recent concussion.

“The Sharks take this injury very seriously and player welfare remains our top priority. Eben is being managed by concussion specialists. He will be cleared to return once they are fully satisfied that his injury has completely resolved,” the union stated.

• Emile van Heerden: Underwent surgery on his knee. Recovery is in progress and the knee is healing well.

• Emmanuel Tshituka: Dislocated big toe. Being managed conservatively and recovery in progress.

• Fez Mbatha: Lower limb stress fracture. Being treated conservatively and recovery in progress.

• Gerbrandt Grobler: Underwent surgery on his foot. Recovery is in progress and the foot is healing well.

• James Venter: Tear of chest wall muscle. Being treated conservatively and recovery in progress.

• Ox Nche: Tear of upper arm muscle. Being treated conservatively and recovery in progress.