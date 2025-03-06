On the mend: 17 injured Springboks

From recurring to long-term injuries and niggles, about 17 current and former Springboks playing in South Africa are in the sick bay.

Aphelele Fassi and Andre Esterhuizen are mong a host of Springboks currently out injured. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South African coaches have raised concerns about the pervasive and prevalent injuries they’ve witnessed this season.

About 17 current and former Springboks playing in South Africa are in the sick bay — from the Bulls losing their three first-choice captains in the same period to Springbok veteran Steven Kitshoff retiring due to injury at the age of 33.

From rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu going off the field three games in a row for separate injuries, despite being just 22 at the time, to Eben Etzebeth still not returning since his concussion three months ago.

It seems as much as coaches say they are focusing on the things they can control, a subdued but honest emotional outburst by an exasperated John Plumtree at the end of last year rings true.

The demanding 12-month schedule has had an impact on players’ wellbeing and the Springboks could suffer in the long run if this is not addressed.

The Sharks coach’s last injury update named 16 players who were sidelined but the problem is endemic.

Below is a list of the Springboks playing in South Africa who are known to have injuries:

Injured Springboks

Eben Etzebeth: Out since he suffered a concussion on 7 December. Unknown return date.

Andre Esterhuizen: Underwent surgery on his knee after injury in December. Recovery is in progress and the knee is healing well.

Trevor Nyakane: Had successful surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon in mid-February. Unknown return date, but could be out for the rest of the season.

Aphelele Fassi: Out since injuries to knee and ankle in December. He had surgery but still needs physiotherapy. Timeline for return unknown.

Ox Nche: Tore an upper arm muscle in early February. He’s being treated conservatively and his recovery is in progress. Unknown return date.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Is currently out for sternum and thumb injuries and is expected to return in the coming weeks. Last year he went off in three games in a row. Coming back from a long-term knee injury, the injury-prone youngster suffered a concussion, a hip-pointer injury and a collarbone injury.

Damian Willemse: Has been out since he suffered a hip injury in October last year. Is expected to return in the coming weeks.

Manie Libbok: Sustained a knee injury in February. His return will be determined depending on how he reacts to his treatment.

Bulls lose three captains

Ruan Nortje: The Bulls’ first-choice captain sustained a knee ligament injury in January. Undergoing a non-invasive recovery and rehabilitation programme with 8-10 weeks recovery time. Expected to return in April.

Elrigh Louw: The Bulls’ second-choice captain needed surgery in February and information has not been forthcoming from him or the union since then. But director of rugby Jake White has alluded to him hopefully returning near the end of the United Rugby Championship.

Marcell Coetzee: The Bulls’ third-choice captain suffered a minor injury in February. White said he will be back for Leinster game on 22 March.

Johan Goosen: Has a successful operation around his knee in January. Expected to return in April.

Cameron Hanekom: Suffered a contusion on his leg in February. Is expected to be back in the next few weeks.

Canan Moodie: Went off injured in the Bulls v Lions game last weekend. Status unknown at this point.

Marco van Staden: Same as Moodie.

Quan Horn: Injured his toe in February. Should return soon, perhaps in time for the second URC local derby against the Sharks on the weekend.

Ruan Venter: Missed training this week due to a concussion.