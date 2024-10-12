URC result: Ill-disciplined Bulls down Ospreys in Swansea

The Bulls were grateful to their fast start to the match that gave them a big lead, before they managed to see out two periods with 13-men to beat Ospreys.

Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse celebrates scoring a try with outside centre Canan Moodie during their URC match against Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday night. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

Despite an ill-disciplined performance that saw them reduced to 13-men on two occasions, the Bulls were grateful for a fast start to the match that helped them clinch a 29-19 bonus point win over Ospreys in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Swansea on Saturday night.

The Bulls showed superb game management and defence to survive around 15 minutes of play with 13-men, conceding just two tries during those two periods, to hold on for a chaotic win.

However they will be very worried about their discipline after inside centre David Kriel received a red card, while eighthman Elrigh Louw and replacement prop Alulutho Tshakweni both picked up yellows, all in the second half of the game.

Flying start

It was the Bulls flying start to the match that made the difference in the end, after they ran in three tries in the opening 12 minutes to power into a 19-0 lead.

The first came after Ospreys lost the ball on attack in their own half, with the Bulls picking up the ball and attacking into the 22m, where the recycled ball found Louw coming at pace, with him stepping a defender and going over for the converted score.

The second was made by outside centre Canan Moodie hitting a gap in midfield and breaking, before he sent the ball wide to wing Kurt-Lee Arendse to run into the corner for the unconverted score.

The third was the best of the lot as from a lineout on the halfway, the ball was given to scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who spotted a huge hole in the Ospreys defence, stepping and showing superb pace to sprint away to score, while flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain added the conversion.

In the 22nd minute the Bulls had the bonus point try sewn up, as they attacked onto the 22m, where the ball went to fullback Willie le Roux to put in a brilliant cross kick for Arendse to run onto and go over for his second try, with Chamberlain’s extras moving them 26-0 up.

Ospreys finally responded four minutes later as they rumbled a big maul over in the corner for hooker Dewi Lake to dot down the unconverted score to make it 26-5.

Both teams had chances over the rest of the half, including flank Marcell Coetzee having a try chalked off after he lost the ball going over the try line, as neither could add to the score going into the break.

Disastrous start

The second half got off to a disastrous start for the Bulls as they lost two players to cards in the first 12 minutes.

First Kriel received a red card in the 49th minute, after he led with the forearm when attempting a fend, catching an Ospreys defender in the throat.

Three minutes later Louw was yellow carded for a cynical deliberate knock on with Ospreys on attack on the Bulls 22m.

Ospreys immediately made their numerical advantage count in the 54th minute as flank Jac Morgan made a rampaging run down the line, bumping off a number of players before the ball found its way to wing Ryan Conbeer to go over for the converted score.

The Bulls showed good game awareness to see out the rest of their time down to 13-men without trouble, and they could have even extended their lead but Chamberlain shanked a tricky shot at goal well wide in the 60th minute.

A third card of the half for the Bulls in the 72nd minute to Tshakweni for a high tackle, again reduced them to 13-men, but a vital penalty in front five minutes later allowed Chamberlain to hammer over the three points to put them over two scores ahead.

Ospreys did have the final say, with a 79th minute try to eighthman Morgan Morris who barged over from close range, but it was too little too late as the Bulls saw out the win.

Scorers

Ospreys: Tries – Dewi Lake, Ryan Conbeer, Morgan Morris; Conversions – Daniel Edwards, Jack Walsh

Bulls: Tries – Elrigh Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Embrose Papier; Conversions – Boeta Chamberlain (3); Penalty – Chamberlain