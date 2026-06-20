Three-try Edwill helps 12-try Springboks rout BaaBaas

It was an entertaining encounter between the Boks and the BaaBaas, but the hosts will know their defence wasn't up to scratch in the match.

A hattrick from Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe helped the hosts power their way to a 12-try to five 80-31 rout of the invitational Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

It was a good hit out for the Boks, but both teams’ defences were found wanting on numerous occasions, with a number of exciting tries keeping a solid crowd entertained throughout the encounter.

Various players impressed for the Boks in the match, but along with Van Der Merwe, wing Cheslin Kolbe was probably the other major standout, as he scored a try and slotted nine conversions.

Up and running

It didn’t take the Springboks long to get their 2026 season up and running, as they opened the scoring in the fifth minute, after starting on the front foot and playing in the Barbarians half, where a wide ball found captain Siya Kolisi out wide to sprint away and draw two defenders, before putting in Van Der Merwe.

Kolbe, entrusted with the kicking duties for the match, impressively nailed the touchline conversion first up.

The BaaBaas responded in the 10th minute, attacking from a lineout in the Boks half, with big centre Virimi Vakatawa busting through the middle and over to level up the scores.

The Boks were however getting into the groove, and were soon back in front, as they took play into the BaaBaas 22m, and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit picked up and dived over under the uprights from close range for the seven pointer.

It was then a quick double blow for the BaaBaas, as their captain TJ Peranara received a yellow card in the 14th minute for a high tackle, with the Boks kicking to the corner and attacking, before scrumhalf Grant Williams slung a long pass out to Van Der Merwe to dot down his second.

In the 20th minute the Boks were already in for their fourth, after a lineout in the BaaBaas 22m saw the ball thrown to eighthman Jasper Wiese at the back and he ran through a ghost like defence to score.

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton followed him over the line five minutes later, after some good build-up work from flyhalf Quan Horn, as the lock crashed over from close range, and with Kolbe nailing his kicks from every angle, the game was turning into a rout at 35-7.

BaaBaas response

The BaaBaas finally managed to stop the rot with some positive play, followed by Williams receiving a yellow card in the 31st minute for cynical play, with them kicking to the corner, setting the maul and seeing it stopped short, before lock Franco Molina forced his way over.

With a man advantage the visitors were now cooking, and Aussie wing Andre Kellaway went into the corner untouched, followed by Perenara going over after a wonderful move in loose play, with flyhalf Tomas Albornoz adding the second conversion, to make it 35-26 with a minute to the break.

The Boks however landed the final strike on halftime, choosing to scrum deep in the BaaBaas 22m from a penalty, and Kolbe, filling in for Williams, picked up at the back and ran in to put them up 40-26.

Second half

The second half started with a disallowed try to the Boks, after an Aphelele Fassi high tackle in the build-up was caught and he was yellow carded.

Despite being a man down the Boks scored their first of the second 40, after the bomb squad came on and made an immediate impact, powering a maul over from a lineout deep in the BaaBaas 22m, with JJ Kotze dotting down.

Van Der Merwe, who had his hattrick chalked off earlier, wouldn’t be denied, as after some sustained pressure in the visitors half the Boks finally worked some space and put him into the corner in the 57th minute.

That try sparked an immediate back and forth, as the BaaBas struck straight back with a second try to Kelleway in the corner, followe by replacement scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sniping under the sticks, to make it 59-31 after 65 minutes.

The Boks then finished the match with an emphatic flourish as in the final five minutes, centres Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen, as well as prop Zachary Porthen powered over for tries.

Scorers

Springboks: Tries – Edwill van der Merwe (3), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Riley Norton, Cheslin Kolbe, JJ Kotze, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Zachary Porthen; Conversions – Kolbe (9), Vusi Moyo

Barbarians: Tries – Virimi Vakatawa, Franco Molina, Andrew Kellaway (2), TJ Perenara; Conversions – Tomas Albornoz (3)