End of season run-in: The Sharks

John Plumtree's team are out of the running in the URC, but they have a chance to go far in the Challenge Cup.

It has been a dismal season so far for the Sharks and they will likely be looking to make a statement down the back end of their current campaign as they kick into their end of season run from next weekend.

Despite their struggles the Sharks are expected to make a decent fist of it in the Challenge Cup competition, and while making the URC top eight will be beyond them, they will want to at least rise as high as they possibly can on the log, with them currently rock bottom.

Remaining fixtures

URC: Ulster (h), Edinburgh (h), Glasgow Warriors (a), Scarlets (a), Benetton (h), Cardiff (h), Bulls (h)

Challenge Cup: Zebre (h) in last 16

The Sharks’ next two games are home encounters against Irish giants Ulster and Scottish giants Edinburgh, which will give them a very stern test with them having lost nine of their 10 games in the URC so far.

But they will crucially have all their Bok players back, after most of them were unavailable for their most recent defeat, a 40-10 loss against the Lions at Ellis Park, due to resting protocols, and that will give them a boost going into those matches.

Challenge Cup opportunity

Despite their obvious goal of improving their standing on the URC log, they will also want to build up some momentum ahead of their Challenge Cup last 16 clash against Zebre in Durban, which will follow their two URC games.

Ordinarily the Sharks would be heavy favourites to beat Zebre, but they were stunned 12-10 in the URC by the Italian side in Parma earlier this season, so it would do them well not to underestimate their opponents.

That game did however come during the time that none of their Bok stars were available as they were resting after the World Cup, and they will be back on home turf this time so the Sharks should have too much in the tank for Zebre.

The Challenge Cup is arguably the Sharks’ best chance of salvaging something from their season and they will be targeting reaching the final and going all the way as that would earn them entry into next seasons premier Champions Cup, regardless of their placing in the URC.

The Champions Cup provides massive financial incentives for teams, so the Sharks will be well aware of the need to get back into Europe’s top franchise rugby competition, and not spend another season in the second tier Challenge Cup.

With their progress to the Challenge Cup quarterfinals expected, the Sharks can add an extra game to their end of season run that will see them face Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets away, before closing out at home with games against Benetton, Cardiff and the Bulls.

The games against Scarlets in Wales, as well as Benetton and Cardiff at Kings Park should be non-negotiable for them to win if they want to change public sentiment on their disappointing season so far.

But they will face extremely tough challenges in their clashes against Glasgow and the Bulls, and those will be matches that they might have to write off, depending on if they are able to play themselves into form and build momentum before them.