Sharks announce signing of former Bulls lock

The Durban-based side also recently signed two Lions players in Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka.

Former Bulls lock Jason Jenkins will next play for the Sharks after the Durban based team announced his signing on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes just days after the Sharks announced they had secured the services of two Lions players, namely Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka, who will join their brothers Jaden and Vincent in Durban from next season.

Jenkins will further boost the number of experienced players in the Sharks ranks, following the acquisition in recent times of the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Francois Venter and Vincent Koch.

World Cup winners

Former Free State No 10, the promising Siya Masuku, also joined the Sharks not so long ago.

Jenkins currently plays for Leinster after also previously playing for the Bulls in South Africa and Munster and Toyota Verblitz.

He played one Test for the Boks in 2018 and also featured for the SA A team on three occasions and the SA U-20 team in 2015. The now 28-year-old is a former pupil of St Alban’s in Pretoria.

The Sharks, who are rock bottom of the 16-team United Rugby Championship points table as the competition reaches its business end, are also apparently chasing the signatures of World Cup winning Boks, Trevor Nyakane and Andre Esterhuizen.

The team are being coached again by former mentor John Plumtree, following his move back to South Africa from New Zealand, where he guided the Hurricanes and assisted former All Blacks coach Ian Foster.