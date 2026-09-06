‘Epic and intense’: Rassie thrilled to win third Test at FNB Stadium

The Bok boss said it was a close and fierce battle in all departments.

The Springboks and All Blacks will be looking to end Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series on a high in the United States, after an epic third Test in Soweto closed off the South African leg of the series in fantastic fashion on Saturday night.

It was the perfect end for the Boks, with their 29-24 win at the FNB Stadium completing their comeback as they take a 2-1 lead to Baltimore, after the All Blacks won the first Test 33-16 at Ellis Park, before the hosts bounced back with a 33-26 win in Cape Town.

It’s a bit of a shame that the final Test won’t take place on SA shores, and that there might not be an outright winner and the series shared, if the All Blacks triumph in the US.

Either way, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is fired up for the occasion

“It was a truly epic Test match. The All Blacks can still draw it in Baltimore, but obviously we are happy tonight,” said a pleased looking Erasmus after Saturday night’s match in Soweto.

“It was epic, it was intense, it was a seriously good Test match. We were tested to our limits. Both teams lost vital players. We lost Cheslin [Kolbe] and I’m sorry to tell you that he has broken his jaw, so obviously he won’t travel to the USA. They lost their captain [Ardie] Savea.

“It was a fierce battle in all departments, and the score at the end showed how close it was. We are just happy we won. Now both teams are on the same flight to the USA, and we understand that we have to replicate this in Baltimore.”

In the match the Boks played with the wind in the first half, but were unable to utilise it to their advantage as they needed a penalty try from a monstrous scrum late in the first half to see them enter the break level at 12-all, before a better second half effort saw them pull away.

“Luckily, it was level at half-time at 12-12, but we knew then that we were playing against the wind (in the second half). I don’t think we used it fully to our advantage in the first half,” explained Erasmus.

“There were some penalties Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) could have slotted from far out, and we were scrappy in our play. Clearly we were nervous, and they were nervous. It was number one in the world versus number two in the world.

“So we are not sitting here thinking we are awesome. We know we have plenty of work to get right before Baltimore.”

Straight after Saturday’s match the Boks and All Blacks both hopped on a chartered flight to the US, with them landing on Sunday and then recovering a bit before getting back into the swing of things on Monday.