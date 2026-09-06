All Blacks coach has ‘no issue’ with Bok scrums in Soweto, vows to bounce back in US

The All Blacks meanwhile confirmed that Ardie Savea will miss the Baltimore Test, and Quinn Tupaea is in doubt.

After kicking up a fuss about the scrums in the second Test, All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said he had “no issue” with the Springbok scrums in their third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry match in Soweto on Saturday.

South Africa won the third match 29-24 to gain an unassailable 2-1 lead before the final Test in Baltimore, with scrum penalties finally being awarded by referee Nika Amashukeli helping them gain momentum after several collapsed New Zealand scrums went unpunished by Angus Gardner in the second Test in Cape Town.

Rennie complained about the scrums in the second Test, as a narrative formed about the Springboks allegedly “walking around” the scrums, and Rennie asked World Rugby for clarity on the matter.

The Springboks vehemently denied the claims.

After the third Test, Rennie accepted that the scrums were performed and officiated fairly, even as the Springboks earned a penalty try through one in the first half.

All Blacks happy with scrums

“So no issues with that,” the All Blacks coach said simply, adding that they will have to do better at the set-piece in Baltimore on the weekend.

“Our lineout was strong tonight… the room is pretty gutted. There are a lot of heads down. There’s no doubt our mindset will be to bounce back next week.

“We’re flying on a plane together tonight, which is a little bit different. I said to Rassie we’d have a beer afterwards regardless of the result. So we’ll do that.”

Rennie said his team lost the game through their own fault, being unable to maintain their tempo from the first half after they made so many errors and infringements that the Boks were able to slow the game down with scrums, which they used for penalties, possession and opportunities.

Regular captain Ardie Savea will miss the Baltimore Test after suffering a shoulder injury in Soweto. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Savea ruled out

On the injury front, regular captain Ardie Savea will miss the fourth Test after suffering a shoulder injury. It was a heavy blow for the team after he played brilliantly to score their first two tries.

“He certainly won’t be travelling to the States. He was massive. But Wallace [Sititi] came on and played well. We certainly won’t use that as an excuse.”

Centre Quinn Tupaea also suffered a knee injury. Rennie said they were not sure of the extent of it, and it may even be a serious MCL injury. They do not know whether Tupaea will be able to play yet.