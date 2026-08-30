Ethan Hooker opens up on playing with Bok class of 2019 and whether he prefers wing or centre

The versatile back was in good form for the Boks in the second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

Ethan Hooker, one of the star performers in the Springboks’ 33-26 win against the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday, says he still can’t quite believe he is playing in a team with many of his childhood heroes, who he watched win the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The 23-year-old former Westville Boys High pupil was in grade 10 in 2019 when the Boks beat England in the World Cup final to win the title in Yokohama. He is now a Bok squad regular and a team-mate of many from the class of 2019, including Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx, among others.

“It’s unreal. I was in grade 10 watching the World Cup in Japan, and now I’m greeting a lot of those guys in the morning, and playing with them in afternoon,” said Hooker this week.

“But, I think I’m over that phase now. Now they’re my mates, but it’s still hard to believe.”

Hooker, who suffered a major injury earlier this year, was back in the starting team for the Boks on Saturday, playing on the wing and showing again why he is so highly rated. He was strong under the high ball and showed with the limited opportunities he got with ball in hand that he’s an attacking threat out wide.

Few rugby fans know that at school Hooker once played No 8, but it is in midfield and on the wing where he is most comfortable.

“I’m easy. I’ll play wherever I’m needed, even prop, whatever helps the team reach their goal,” said Hooker this week.

“I played mostly at 12 at school and now I like to think I’m versatile and can play wing and centre.

“But, I’ve found my feet at wing. I like the fact though I can play multiple positions.”

Regarding the Boks’ kicking game, which involves plenty up-and-unders, Hooker said it is something he didn’t enjoy, but now “loves”.

“It’s no secret the kicking game is a big part of our system,” he says about one of the Boks’ major tactics.

“It’s there to generate momentum. In defence, there are like 15 guys standing in a line and the only space is behind, and the only way to get there is to kick the ball there.

“So, we take it seriously, the aerial skills. I pride myself on it, I think it’s important to be good at it. I used to hate it, but now that I’ve found my feet on the wing, I enjoy it now.”

Saturday’s Test was Hooker’s first in a long time after he hurt his shoulder earlier in the year and required surgery. He said it was a tough period to get through.

“The biggest thing with an injury like that is the mental side … you ask yourself how many games you’re going to miss, that’s the first thing,” said Hooker.

“Once you’re over that you can start fixing yourself. It’s rehab, and taking things one day at a time, it’s about getting stronger, and then building confidence.

“Initially you’re scared and you try protect the shoulder … but now the injured shoulder is stronger than the other one, just because of the way it’s healed. You have to back it and with more contact the confidence comes back … now I don’t even think about it.”