Springbok player ratings from 33-26 win against All Blacks in Cape Town

There were a number of quality performances by Bok players in the win in Cape Town.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 33-26 in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday, to level the four-match series 1-1.

The All Blacks won the first Test in Joburg 33-16, while the teams will meet again in Joburg next week, at FNB Stadium, and in Baltimore, USA.

The All Blacks scored four tries on Saturday to the three by the Boks.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Springbok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Damian Willemse 7: He only lasted the first half before leaving the action with an injury, but he was solid in everything he did. He got few attacking chances, but his positional play was good and he made a few crucial tackles.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: An excellent performance from the winger. He kicked seven out of seven to keep the Boks in front throughout the game. He made a few nice runs, chased kicks, pulled off an intercept and pulled off a few big tackles. One poor clearance kick.

Jesse Kriel 6: He did well to finish off with a try to get the Boks going, and put in a number of good tackles, but he also missed quite a few, one which led to an All Blacks try. He also gave away one or two penalties.

Damian de Allende 7: He scored a try, after a powerful surge to the line, made some good carries and put in a number of important tackles but he, too, missed a tackle which led to a try. Put in a lot of work all over the field.

Ethan Hooker 7: He put in a number of good chases and jumped well to catch high balls. He also put in some important tackles and made his touchline his own. Got few chances on attack, but when he did, he made good metres.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: It wasn’t perfect and it wasn’t flashy, but it was really good. He kicked well out of hand, made some important tackles, ran hard with the ball, but also made the odd blunder. He’s so keen, and remains dangerous in space.

Cobus Reinach 6: His service was decent, while he made the odd run to keep the defenders honest. His out of hand kicking was okay. He made a few handline errors which were irritating.

Jasper Wiese 6: Compared to the first Test, this was a much quieter outing. However, he still made a number of big carries, cleans and tackles and got stuck in in all departments. The action just didn’t go his way.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: A steady performance from the man in his 100th Test. He made numerous carries and tackled his man throughout a busy outing. He also won the occasional lineout ball; an industrious day at the office.

Siya Kolisi 8: He may only have played for 43 minutes, but the Boks looked more settled with him back leading them. He made his customary few big carries and tackles, one on his mate Ardie Savea, and he scored a crucial try.

Ruan Nortjé 7: Another sound showing from the lock, who pulled off numerous tackles and led the lineouts well. He’s the new Franco Mostert when it comes to work rate. Made some strong carries and was strong in the kick-receipt.

Eben Etzebeth 8: Simply superb from the veteran … he got involved in everything in a busy performance. He won his own lineout ball, stole the opposition’s ball in the lineouts, carried, cleaned, tackled … back to his best.

Thomas du Toit 8: He played for an impressive 56 minutes after making a surprise start. While the Boks never got on top in the scrums, the home team’s set-piece was solid. He also carried well and pulled off a number of big tackles in open play.

Deon Fourie 6: Like the other front-row men, he surprisingly started the game and did well enough at the age of 39. Found his target in the lineouts, but also missed a throw. He also missed a tackle in the buildup to Damian McKenzie’s try.

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: He didn’t do anything wrong, but ensured a strong Bok scrum early on. Didn’t get much chance in general play, but made the odd tackle and carry. He left the action in the 35th minute.

Bench:

Malcolm Marx 8: One of the best Boks on the day, after entering the action in the 35th minute. He was sound with his throwing in at the lineouts, pulled off numerous tackles and won two breakdown penalties. A beast.

Ox Nché 7: Also entered the action in the 35th minute, scrummed well and got stuck in. He made the odd carry and clean, made a few good tackles but also got dropped in a few tackles.

Wilco Louw 7: He came on only in the 56th minute and did what he had to do … ensure a solid Bok scrum got on top. He was good in the set-piece, without really dominating, and also made a few tackles and carries.

Lood de Jager 3: Unfortunately, the veteran lock was a bit over eager after only getting on in the 67th minute. He caught a kick off, but then got yellow-carded for a poor head on head hit on an opponent.

André Esterhuizen 7: He came on as early as the 43rd minute, as an openside flanker and played well. He made a number of strong carries and was a presence in the forward exchanges.

Cameron Hanekom 5: He was also keen to make a big impact when he came on with 13 minutes to go, but made a few blunders, turning over possession to the All Blacks. He did, however, win the late turnover to end the visitors’ push for a late try.

Morné van den Berg 6: He got in in his first Test against the All Blacks in the 56th minute and delivered a solid performance. His out of hand kicking was decent and he looked calm with the ball in hand. He made a few good tackles.

Manie Libbok 6: Took the place of Damian Willemse for the second half but played flyhalf. He didn’t do anything flashy, but looked to spark one attack by spreading the ball wide. He also made numerous good tackles and kicked well.