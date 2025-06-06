Etzebeth blow as Sharks make two changes for Bulls semifinal

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth is out of the URC semifinal with a knock, and Bok captain Siya Kolisi takes over the reins for the Bulls encounter.

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out of their URC semifinal clash against the Bulls with a head knock, with the game at Loftus on Saturday evening. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

In a major blow to the Sharks hopes of progressing to a first ever United Rugby Championship (URC) final, captain Eben Etzebeth was ruled out of their semifinal clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (kick-off 6:15pm).

Etzebeth is one of just two changes to the Sharks match 15 that defeated Munster in a dramatic penalty shootout over the past weekend, after both sides couldn’t be separated at 24-all after 100 minutes of rugby.

The Springbok enforcer picked up an injury in training this week, while his lock partner Jason Jenkins who went down injured during the Munster match, has not recovered enough to be considered.

Corne Rahl and Emile van Heerden are the two players who come into the starting side, while Deon Slabbert slots onto the bench as lock cover, and Jurenzo Julius is the only other change on the bench, coming in for Francois Venter.

Winning hallmark

For captain Siya Kolisi, playing winning rugby has been a hallmark of this Sharks team, and although he acknowledges that the team hasn’t quite played to potential, coming out victorious shows the growth in the team, and at this stage of the tournaments, any win will do.

“We want to play better, there are many things we want to do better on the field, but there were a lot of good things we did against Munster,” he said earlier this week.

“We’ve also played better this season with a full team and everyone available, but with injuries, the dynamics change.”

This is a Sharks team well led, with plenty of experience and a side that knows what it takes to win, and has the grit to do it.

“The most important thing is finding a way to win when things aren’t going well. I’ve been in a team where we played amazing rugby and we still lost. You can have that, or you can have what we’re going through. But the ultimate goal is to play the kind of rugby we know we’re capable of playing,” added Kolisi.

Sharks XV

Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (c), Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Bench: Fez Mbatha. Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Deon Slabbert, Phepsi Buthelezi, Bradley Davids, Jurenzo Julius, Yaw Penxe