Bulls v Sharks: SA rugby’s grit and pride

Sharks loose forward Siya Kolisi and Bulls captain Ruan Nortje have spoken of their team’s need to win the URC semi-final. Pictures: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks are banking on their never-say-die attitude and double over the Bulls in the regular season to propel them through their first-ever United Rugby Championship semi-final, played at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 6.15pm).

The Bulls will have much to say about that, however. With seven consecutive wins in the tournament and having a more consistent season and historical success in the URC, they have spoken much of their intent to right wrongs – both against the Sharks and by going all the way this time.

The Sharks’ penalty shootout victory over Munster in the quarter-final was indicative of a URC season that saw them win half their games by seven points or less. Fans have been vocal about how their team has not hit their straps – something players and coaches have admitted themselves – but the Sharks have still found a way through.

‘The result is all that matters’

Loose forward Siya Kolisi spoke of the fighting spirit that has seen the Sharks win their last five games, while four of them were tight. He said in previous years his side would have lost those games (they finished 14th with just four wins last season). But they have grown, fringe players stepping in for stars who were injured and punching above their weight.

What better way to show their growth than by winning the URC’s SA shield for the first time, which they did in March.

“The result is all that matters,” Kolisi said. And he’s absolutely right.

However, the Sharks have played much of their rugby in difficult conditions, Kings Park included, and may find the altitude and free-flowing rugby of the Highveld to their liking.

Set-piece, kicking and breakdown will determine Bulls-Sharks game

Still, the Bulls, fresh from scoring six tries against Edinburgh, will be favourites playing at home despite the Sharks’ 10-point victory there three months ago.

Yet for all the high expectations placed on them, during a lengthy press conference, three Bulls players took turns telling media essentially the same thing: they knew the threat the star-studded Sharks posed and relished the challenge.

“They are very good set-piece-wise. They have a massive pack. Quality, international players we all know,” Bulls captain Ruan Nortje said.

“They are very good at their contestable kicking game and the breakdown. That’s three places the game will be determined, without a doubt.”

Sharks coach John Plumtree will bring the full might of his Springbok-laden side to bear, hoping they can pull off another gritty win. The Bulls’ Jake White will be analysing and re-analysing every aspect of how the game will unfold, as he is wont to do.

At the end of the day, the players will determine the outcome, with the winner to face either Leinster or Glasgow Warriors in the final next weekend.