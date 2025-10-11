Pollard has done his homework, Bulls are ready for ‘brawlers’ Ulster

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said Handré Pollard and the returning Boks “bring new energy” despite only two training sessions.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann believes his heavily-changed side will find cohesion and do the job against Ulster, even though several returning Springboks have only had one week to train with the team.

The sides clash in the third round of the United Rugby Championship with the Bulls featuring 11 changes – seven in the starting XV and four on the bench – in their first away game of the tournament, kicking off in Belfast at 8.45pm on Saturday.

Ackermann named eight Springboks in the starting line-up and two on the bench, after the national side found itself with three weeks off after rounding out their victorious Rugby Championship last week.

Pollard had to do his homework

Flyhalf Handré Pollard is set to play his first match for the Bulls since he left the union in 2019, signing for Montpellier and then Leicester Tigers.

The playmaker is joined by fellow Boks Canan Moodie, Wilco Louw, Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels in the squad – all only having two Bulls training sessions to prepare for the match.

“It doesn’t matter how many times a team plays together, even at the Springboks, when they come back, the first Test is a bit stop-go and then suddenly they kick into gear,” Ackermann said.

“But it’s players who, apart from Handré, have been in the team for a number of years. I’m sure everybody will slot in easily.”

He said the No 10 has shown he is one of the best in the world.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a team he is in. He obviously had to do some homework and get to know the plays, meet all the players. The moment we put our foot on the field on Wednesday, he showed he is bringing a lot of calmness, experience and class.”

Bok-bolstered Bulls ready for tough Ulster clash

The Bulls coach said he was sure Pollard would adapt to conditions and lift the performances of his teammates.

“That’s what I am hoping for and we must just be patient with him settling into the team. It’s been great having him at 10 and all the other guys, who bring a new energy.”

Ackermann said he had placed Bulls stalwarts Zak Burger (scrumhalf) and Harold Vorster (inside centre) beside Pollard to help him adjust.

The Bulls coach said Ulster, like their next opponents, Connacht, are “brawlers” who “fight for everything”.

“It is also a very good Ulster team. We are fortunate that we can pick a good pack but that is only on paper. Now we must go out and deliver.”

Bulls starting XV: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Handre Pollard, Zak Burger, Jeandre Rudolph, Mpilo Gumede, Marco van Staden, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Juann Else, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nama Xaba, Paul de Wet, David Kriel, Willie le Roux