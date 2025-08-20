Up for anything: Sacha ready for whatever role is required against the Wallabies

The talented utility back could play a number of different roles in the second Test against the Wallabies in Cape Town.

Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is ready for whatever role is required of him when he plays off the bench against the Wallabies at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will feature as a member of the Bok ‘bomb squad’ for the match, and could play a crucial role, depending on what situation the team are in when he comes on. The match situation will also determine whether he plays flyhalf, fullback or even centre.

With it a must-win game to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive, and the Boks needing to overturn their poor defeat against the Aussies on the Highveld, Feinberg-Mngomezulu could be required to make a big impact.

“I could also be coming on for an injury. I experienced that against Ireland last year (when he replaced a concussed Willie le Roux in the second minute),” explained Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“There are a lot of situations (that could happen). I think just sitting next to the line on the bench and kind of staying in touch with Felix Jones (assistant coach) on the side sets you up best for whether you are coming on in the first minute or the 79th minute.

“So just staying in touch with the game, and knowing what the team needs when I come on … If I can do that, along with the other guys in the ‘bomb squad,’ I think we will be alright.”

A few weeks ago, after naming Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf to face the Barbarians, also in Cape Town at the start of the season, coach Rassie Erasmus said that they were trying to get the balance right, between the Stormers man playing his usual, free flowing attacking game, but within the Bok system.

Expand game

Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted that was something that he was still trying to come to grips with, especially as he continues to expand his game, while playing in other positions in the team.

“I think it’s going to take a bit of time (to get used to that). But the coach is spot on. We saw this (past) weekend what can happen when we sort of drift away from our system, structures and the fundamentals that make us a successful team,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“So that is definitely something I am trying to hone into. It’s been a focus point for the last three or so weeks, and it’s something I am constantly growing into.

“It’s something that I am going to be patient with, and try to do as best I can because when you enforce the Bok fundamentals, that’s when the team really thrives. That’s when we put ourselves in positions we want and the opposition in positions they don’t want.”