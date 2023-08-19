Five boxes the Boks must tick against Wales

From a good start to the influence of the Bomb Squad, the Boks must get certain things right.

The Springboks will intensify their preparations for the Rugby World Cup on Saturday when they take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The match against Warren Gatland’s team is their second last World Cup warm-up game before the global showpiece in France starting next month.

Jacques Nienaber has picked a strong team for the clash — one that has the making of being the main matchday 23 at the World Cup, bar one or two positions.

Now, as the Boks enter the final stage of their preparations, Nienaber will be hoping to tick a few boxes this weekend. We look at five key things he’ll keep a close eye on.

A good start

The Boks have been slow starters in all four Tests they have played this season, leaving them on the back foot and having to play catch-up.

This is something that’s worrying because a slow start against clinical opponents in a big game could be massively problematic. A case in point is how the Boks had too much to do to get back into the clash against the All Blacks a few weeks ago, after falling 17-0 behind early on and 20-3 at half-time.

Against Wales, a good start with intent and a full 80-minute performance will be appreciated by Nienaber and Co.

Game time for returning trio

The trio of captain Siya Kolisi, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Ox Nche will make their first appearances for the Boks this year, after returning from injury and personal setbacks, and they, and team management, will be hoping to get several good minutes under their belts.

This trio must go into the Rugby World Cup with some form of match fitness as they are likely to play a vital role in the team’s attempt to defend the Webb Ellis Cup.

Nienaber will want to give them a run at the Principality Stadium until their engines burst.

Manie Libbok’s kicking

Conspiracy theories aside, the reality of Handre Pollard not being available for the Boks in France is starting to dawn on the SA rugby fraternity.

Without Pollard, the Boks are without a cool, experienced head who can kick for the poles and maintain scoreboard pressure.

All things are pointing at Manie Libbok being the starting flyhalf at the global spectacle, and though he’s a capable replacement, there’ve been question marks about his kicking for poles in a Bok jersey.

This weekend presents a chance for him to show he is the man to take the kicks and settle any nerves about goal-kicking in the team.

Jesse Kriel on attack

The Boks will be without their regular midfield duo of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am at the World Cup due to Am’s knee injury, leaving De Allende to partner with Jesse Kriel this weekend, and possibly at the tournament.

It will be interesting, and important, to see how the midfield contributes on attack and at the breakdown areas.

Kriel has shown he’s an astute figure in defence, and he has played well in his few appearances this season, but he does not have the attacking wizardry of Am.

He’ll hope to have a big impact in attack and also show there is no need to be worried about the centres ahead of the big tournament.

Bomb Squad’s influence

The Bomb Squad played an important part in the Boks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup win; they always upped the ante from the bench and gave the team a big boost in the latter stages of their matches.

The role and impact of the Bomb Squad has been doubted recently, with management spreading minutes around the group so it has been hard to establish a core six-two split on the bench.

Is the Bomb Squad still a factor and if so, are the majority of the men taking on Wales from the bench this weekend the new members of the group? Their impact could be telling, with the start of the tournament just weeks away.