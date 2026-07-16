Foote makes minor changes to Junior Boks side for World Champs final against France

The SA U20 side are looking to go back-to-back after winning the title last year.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote has made three changes to the side that defeated England in the Junior World Championship semi-final for Saturday’s final against France in Tbilisi.

Wasi Vyambwera will start at No 8, with Gert Kemp moving to the bench where he is expected to provide impact later in the contest. Risima Khosa will start at flanker.

The experienced front-row combination of Oliver Reid, captain Siphosethu Mnebelele and Danie Kruger once again anchor the scrum, while Heinrich Theron and JD Hattingh continue their partnership in the second row.

In the loose trio, Luke Cannon joins Khosa and Vyambwera.

There is only one enforced change in the backline, with Alzeadon Felix coming in at fullback for Luan Giliomee, who received a red card in the semi-final.

The settled halfback combination of Hendre Schoeman and Yaqeen Ahmed will start, next to the midfield pairing of Ethan Adams and Markus Muller, while Khuthadzo Rashivago and Cheswill Jooste provide pace on the wings.

Samuel Badenhorst will join Kemp among the replacements as part of the Junior Boks’ bench, which features six forwards and two backs.

The decider at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium kicks off at 6.30pm (SA time).

The Junior Boks, champions in 2025 after defeating New Zealand in last year’s final, will be aiming to become the first South African side to win back-to-back world titles.

Foote, who is in his second season at the helm of the Junior Boks, said his players were keen to take on France.

“This group has been together since the beginning of the year and they understand the way we want to play,” said Foote.

“We’ve used this week to sharpen our readiness and focus on the areas where we felt we could improve.

“The pleasing aspect of this group is their honesty and accountability. The players are open with each other in their assessments, and together we’ve identified solutions and worked hard on those areas. We believe we have prepared well for what will be a massive challenge.”

Foote added: “France are a very formidable side and fully deserve their place in the final. Their performances in the recent JWC and the Six Nations show that they understand how to perform when playing knockout rugby.”

Junior Springbok team to face France in Tbilisi:

Alzeadon Felix, Cheswill Jooste, Markus Muller, Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Wasi Vyambwera, Luke Cannon, Risima Khosa, JD Hattingh, Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Siphosethu Mnebelele (capt), Oliver Reid. Bench: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Luan van der Berg, Jaythen Orange, Thomas Beling, Gert Kemp, Jayden Brits, Samuel Badenhorst