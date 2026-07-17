Junior Boks to take on France the ‘SA way … with physicality, tempo and intensity’

The teams will clash in the final of the U20 World Junior Championship in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The Junior Springboks will stay “true to their identity” when they take on France in the final of the Junior World Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday (6.30pm), according to coach Kevin Foote.

The SA U20 side are looking to become the first South African team to win back-to-back world titles. In Foote’s first season in charge, last year, the Junior Boks won the title by defeating New Zealand in the final, at the tournament held in Italy.

“We want to continue playing the South African way,” said Foote on Thursday. “That means using our physicality to create momentum, winning the gain-line battle and playing with tempo and intensity.

“Our set piece will be important in providing a solid platform, but we will also need to be smart and accurate, particularly on defence.

“Our preparations have gone extremely well. The players have clarity around our game model, they have confidence in one another, and there is genuine excitement about the opportunity that lies ahead.”

‘Massive challenge’

He added every player was on the same page about what was needed to achieve their goal.

“This group has been together since the beginning of the year and they understand the way we want to play,” said Foote.

“We’ve used this week to sharpen our readiness and focus on the areas where we felt we could improve.

“The pleasing aspect of this group is their honesty and accountability. The players are open with each other in their assessments, and together we’ve identified solutions and worked hard on those areas. We believe we have prepared well for what will be a massive challenge.”

About the challenge France will pose, the coach said: “France are a very formidable side and fully deserve their place in the final. Their performances in the recent JWC and the Six Nations show that they understand how to perform when playing knockout rugby.”

Giliomee cleared to play

Foote has made a few minor tweaks to the team that beat England in the semifinals during the week.

In the loose trio, Wasi Vyambwera starts at No 8, with Gert Kemp moving to the bench where he will provide impact later in the contest. Risima Khosa will start at flanker.

There is only one change in the backline, with Alzeadon Felix coming in at fullback for Luan Giliomee, who received a red card in the semi-final.

Though Giliomee was cleared of his red card offence late Thursday, hours after Foote named his team for the final, the announced team will remain the same, meaning Giliomee will not feature in the final.