Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Former Grey boy and NFL hopeful Paschal Ekeji to make Sharks debut

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

13 August 2025

04:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There will also be plenty of interest in how powerful flanker Bathobele Hlekani goes in Kimberley.

Paschal Ekeji

Paschal Ekeji during a Stormers training in May 2022. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Former Grey College star and National Football League (NFL) hopeful Paschal Ekeji will make his Sharks debut in their round four Currie Cup match against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday afternoon (3pm).

Another player who’ll be in action for the team from Durban and who’ll have many watching him is Junior Springboks U20 flank star Bathobele Hlekani.

The Sharks are hunting a first win in this year’s competition after so far going down to the Lions, Bulls and Cheetahs.

Hlekani, who will join the Lions at the end of the season, was one of the big stars of the Junior Boks team that won the recent World Championship in Italy. He will run out at flank after featuring for the same Sharks XV last year, but at lock.

Bathobele Hlekani
Bathobele Hlekani will turn out for the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Winger Ekeji (1.93m and 94kg) was set to be a big star for the Grey College team in 2020 but Covid ended those dreams before he opted to study agriculture at Stellenbosch University. He played Varsity Cup rugby and also ran out for Western Province.

In June 2022 the Lesotho-born Ekeji, of Nigerian descent, attended an NFL Africa camp in Ghana with the hope of playing American gridiron, having been selected to be a part of the International Player Pathways scheme. He however failed to secure a contract and is now back in South Africa and set to turn out for the Sharks.

Paschal Ekeji
Paschal Ekeji on stage during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 26 this year in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Picture: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Another recent Junior Boks star, scrumhalf Ceano Everson has also been picked by coach JP Pietersen to start against Griquas.

Flyhalf Vusi Moyo and fullback Jaco Williams, also members of the Junior Boks team, have retained their places in the Sharks team for the trip to the Northern Cape.

RELATED ARTICLES

In other Currie Cup matches this weekend, on Saturday the Pumas host the Lions (2pm) and the Cheetahs welcome Western Province (2pm) and on Sunday, Boland entertain the Bulls (3pm).

Read more on these topics

Currie Cup Sharks rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Seven incomplete Gauteng schools leave R955 million in the dust
Politics Will DA suffer because of its B-BBEE stance?
News Tshwane mayor faces jail threat over fresh produce market neglect
News Ramaphosa-Mbeki feud reignites as foundations withdraw from National Dialogue
South Africa SANDF chief visits Iran to discuss ‘mutual national interests’  

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp