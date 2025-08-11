OPINION: ‘Little guys’ ensure 2025 Currie Cup is wide open

It is surprising that Pumas boss Jimmy Stonehouse has never really been in the frame to coach a 'bigger team'.

How quickly things can change in sport.

A week ago the Bulls and Lions were the only unbeaten teams in the Currie Cup, and considered the hot favourites to win the title this season, having each won their opening two games, while the other six teams had all lost one of their first two matches.

A week on and all eight Premier Division teams have now lost at least one game, blowing the competition wide open.

And besides the Sharks and Western Province, who have yet to win in three outings each, all six other teams look like they’re in with a chance of going all the way this season.

And that’s because the so-called smaller teams like Griquas, Pumas and Boland are playing full-strength sides against the “big boys” who’re resting a number of their first-choice players. Anything can happen on any weekend, as we saw this last weekend.

Pumas stun Bulls at Loftus

I don’t know when last all four winners in a week were the “little guys” – Boland beat the Lions 29-10, the Cheetahs beat the Sharks 7-5, the Pumas beat the Bulls 41-7 and Griquas beat Western Province 47-17. What a remarkable round of results.

You’ve simply got to doff your cap to those smaller unions, and especially their coaching teams, who’re really up against it in South African rugby.

Pumas boss Jimmy Stonehouse especially deserves far more credit than he gets. His team are always competitive and tough to play against and they fear no one.

It is surprising Stonehouse wasn’t even in the discussion to take over the Bulls coaching job when Jake White left a few weeks ago. I wonder why not?

I also wonder if he’s ever been considered to take charge of a bigger team, which plays internationally? Would the Lions, for example, be interested in him were they to make a change at URC coaching level?

Or, is a guy like Stonehouse happy to stay in the beautiful Mbombela area and keep developing young players who’ve not cracked it at the bigger unions?

Anyway, well done to the “little guys” who’ve really shaken up the Currie Cup. If nothing else, we’re in for an interesting few weeks as the teams chase a top-four finish for a place in the semi-finals.