Bulls urged ‘to make history’ in URC final

Former player Deon Stegmann said the Bulls have momentum going into the URC final.

Bulls supporters during the URC semifinal against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on 7 June 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Good luck wishes started pouring in for the Vodacom Blue Bulls ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Leinster in Ireland on Saturday.

This is the third time the Bulls have reached the URC final.

Former Bulls coach Nollis Marais wished the team the best of luck ahead of the match.

“This is the moment you have been working towards for the last four years. An away final is never easy but if there is one thing a Bulls team has always been able to do, it is to make history. You are not going into the final just to compete, but to make a statement with every tackle and every carry. I know you will play for each other and for every Blue Bulls supporter out there because that is what the Bulls do,” he said.

“Good luck and bring the cup to South Africa where it belongs, especially inside Loftus’ trophy cabinet.”

Former Bulls high-performance manager and Springbok manager, Ian Schwartz, said the Bulls have the players and the experience to win in Ireland.

“The last hurdle is the one that counts, but with the experience gained from previous finals, a world-class coach and top-class players, I’m sure you’ll rise to the challenge. All of South Africa is behind you, united in support,” he said.

Former Bulls and Springbok player Deon Stegmann congratulated the team for making it to the URC final.

“It has been so nice watching you play rugby these past few weeks,” he said.

He said the Bulls are in good form.

“The momentum they currently have is wonderful. Good luck with tomorrow’s game and enjoy it. I know you guys enjoy it most when you dominate on the field. Don’t worry about the scoreboard, the scoreboard will sort itself out. As long as you play your hearts out, nothing can go wrong,” he said.

Former Blue Bulls and Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer urged the team to bring the trophy home.

Meyer said when walking into the Loftus changeroom, you can smell the trophies and the tradition.

“They have won the most throughout history,” he said.

However, Meyer said, unfortunately, nobody remembers if you lose the final. “They say you lost. A win is just so much better.”

