URC final: Four Bulls players eager to make a Springbok statement

A number of Bulls players who weren't included in the recent Springbok squad will be eager to make a statement in the URC final.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier will be eager to make a big statement in the URC final after being left out of the Springbok squad. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Bulls and Leinster are set to get down to business in what should be a cracking United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday evening (kick-off 6pm).

Both teams have had a dry spell in terms of major trophies over the years, so will be desperate to break that duck with a first ever URC title, with the Bulls hoping to make it third time lucky, while this is Leinster’s first appearance in the trophy match.

Recently the Springbok squad for the first part of their international season, featuring the game against the Barbarians in Cape Town, and the incoming series against Italy and Georgia, was named.

The Sharks were once again the most represented franchise, with 15 players selected, followed by the Bulls with 10, despite the Bulls finishing ahead of them on the URC log for the fourth straight season, and beating them in the competition semifinals.

A number of Bulls players will thus feel hard done by by not making the Bok squad and will thus feel they have a point to prove in the final. Here are four of them:

Embrose Papier

The 28-year-old Bulls scrumhalf has had a blinding couple of seasons and will wonder what he has to do to get back into the Bok mix. He is in a very competitive department, but will likely feel his efforts have earned him another look in, but he has yet to get it.

Papier was very prevalent for Bok coach Rassie Erasmus when he first took over in 2018, making seven appearances for the team as a 21-year-old, but has not played since. He was fantastic in the semifinal win over the Sharks, helping set up two tries, and he will want to put in another top showing against Leinster.

Marcell Coetzee

The 34-year-old veteran loose forward has been consistently solid since returning to South Africa to join the Bulls in 2021 after a five-year stint in Ireland with Ulster. He is another player in a stacked department, with plenty of competition for places.

However, with him still playing at the top of his game and with his vast experience, he will feel he has plenty to offer, and the Boks have shown they aren’t worried about age. Coetzee’s last appearance for the Boks came in 2022 against Wales in Bloemfontein and he will want to remind the Bok management of his worth against Leinster.

Marcell Coetzee is a seasoned campaigner. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

David Kriel

The 26-year-old utility back has enjoyed a top past three or so seasons for the Bulls, establishing himself as a first team regular and one of their go-to players when the going gets tough. His versatility has shone with him featuring at fullback and wing, while his favoured position has been outside centre.

Kriel has also come in clutch as a back-up kicker for the Bulls, winning crucial matches with kicks this past season, while they have struggled with a flyhalf crisis. He has appeared at a few Bok alignment camps, but has never made the squad, and he will be eager to show his worth once again against Irish giants Leinster on Saturday.

David Kriel has been in solid form for a few years now. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Johan Grobbelaar

The 27-year-old hooker has been a key member of the Bulls pack over the past four URC campaigns, and has been a top performer for them throughout. He has had to share his duties regularly, with a number of Bulls hookers, but is usually first choice, backed up by Akker van der Merwe.

After making the Springbok squad in 2021, an injury scuppered his progress, and it took until last year for him to finally make his debut against Portugal, followed by games against Australia and Wales. Despite making the first alignment camp, he was left out of the second and the current squad, so will hope to show the Bok management what they are missing this weekend.