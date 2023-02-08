Frans Steyn to give his ‘best shot’ to make World Cup 2023

Sports Reporter

Frans Steyn has won two World Cups and he’s hopeful of trying to add a third trophy and medal to his collection in France later this year.

The almost forgotten Bok utility back, who won World Cup titles in 2007 and 2019, has told BokSquad he wants to rather focus on his fitness and playing for the Cheetahs than think about playing in France later this year.

‘Long way away’

The 78-Test veteran has struggled with injuries in recent times, while several other, younger players have emerged on the scene in the last four years, leaving him with a huge task to just get back into the Bok picture.

“It’s a long way away and I’m fully focused on the Cheetahs. I want to try and get into the team to play Toulon (in the Challenge Cup competition) and then have a good Currie Cup,” he told BokSquad.

“I can’t say I am going to the World Cup and this is what I’m going to do there, it doesn’t work like that. To be selected for the Springbok squad you need to be on form, so I must play well for the Cheetahs.”

He adds in the interview that there are many young players in the mix who have been performing well and that he would be okay and “happy” for them to go to France (ahead of him). “But, I’m going to give it my best shot,” he said.

ALSO READ: Frans Steyn unlikely to be slotting 60m penalties: ‘My knees get sore now’

At fullback Willie le Roux enjoyed a good 2022, Warrick Gelant has been in the mix and Damian Willemse, too, while at centre there are many options available for coach Jacques Nienaber, while there are wings aplenty who’ll be fighting it out for a spot on the plane to France.

Steyn’s Cheetahs team qualified recently for the last-16 of the Challenge Cup and the team will next be in action in that competition in April.

Steyn’s contract with the Cheetahs ends at the end of the year and he’s yet to decide if this will be his final year of professional rugby. “I think if this is a good year, then it might be my last.”

Read the full interview with Steyn at BokSquad.