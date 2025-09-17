Gaps at lock and fullback: Who will step up for Rassie’s injured Boks?

Vulnerabilities due to injuries and Willie le Roux's exclusion could be a problem for the Springboks. Here we look at how Erasmus may cover gaps.

Rassie Erasmus has backed an injury-hit 33-man squad to go the distance against Argentina in the Springboks’ final two Rugby Championship games.

Announcing his squad on Wednesday, the Bok coach said he was disappointed by the omission of Lood de Jager (lock), Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), and Aphelele Fassi (fullback) after injuries sustained during their New Zealand tour.

They join a number of players in the sick bay including Gerhard Steenekamp, Frans Malherbe (both props), Salmaan Moerat (lock), and Kurt-Lee Arendse (utility back).

The latest Springbok squad, including 18 forwards and 15 backline players, is the same as the 36-man squad selected for the All Blacks, without those injured three.

Only scrumhalf Faf de Klerk comes in for fullback Willie le Roux. De Klerk though was a late call-up to New Zealand as injury cover for the scrumhalves.

Le Roux’s omission interesting

Erasmus said he had confidence that players in the setup could fill the boots of the injured. But Le Roux’s exclusion is an interesting one after Fassi’s injury.

It leaves Damian Willemse as the only real option at fullback. Cheslin Kolbe and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can cover at 15 but they are more comfortable on the wing and at flyhalf respectively.

Canan Moodie, Ethan Hooker and Grant Williams can all slot in at wing if Kolbe makes the move to fullback.

Kolbe’s heroics against New Zealand last weekend certainly make the case for him staying at wing, however.

Willemse deserved his man-of-the-match award in that game, scoring a try and making 115 metres over 14 carries and beating six defenders for the Springboks. Likewise, he was lethal at inside centre but received less of the ball when he had to move to fullback later.

Only four Springbok locks left

De Jager’s injury means Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortjé and RG Snyman are the only four speciality locks, and they will all likely play both matches.

None of the four players are young. All have suffered injuries in the last 12 months, and another injury, or two, could be a problem.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit can cover, though he has not started at lock since 2019.

The Springboks take on Argentina with each team having two wins and two losses – a win and a loss against each team they’ve played against. Australia lead the tournament with 11 points, followed closely by South Africa and New Zealand (10 each) and Argentina (nine).

“We’ve chopped and changed our squad a fair bit this season, playing a total of 46 players in our last eight matches… by training together almost daily, we are confident that these are the players who can give us the best shot to try to retain the title,” Erasmus said.

Springbok squad to face Argentina

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, André Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.