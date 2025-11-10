De Allende: The pain of the past drives Springbok success

The hard times of 2016/17 drives the Springboks to keep working hard, said Bok bruiser Damian de Allende.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende said the pain of bygone days drives the South African team to work hard to ensure the misery of 2016 and 2017 is never repeated.

He spoke ahead of the Springboks’ scintillating 32-17 win over France in Paris on Saturday night. It was the Boks’ 10th victory of the season. They have suffered just two defeats, though one was the first against the Wallabies at Ellis Park since 1963.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi marked his 100th Test in the game, becoming South Africa’s ninth centurion. De Allende is just five matches from the milestone himself.

While passion fuels his desire to keep playing, De Allende counts winning two Rugby World Cups, three Rugby Championships, two Currie Cups, the Japanese league, and being named Super Rugby’s Player of the Year among his highlights.

Yet the hard times of the past continue to drive the current squad, which won back-to-back Rugby Championships for the first time in 2024 and 2025.

Heartaches to heroics

Fans will want to forget the 2015 Rugby World Cup, when South Africa suffered a shock defeat to Japan and then lost the semi-final to New Zealand.

Under former coach Allister Coetzee in 2016 and 2017, the Boks endured heavy defeats: 57-15 and 57-0 to New Zealand, 38-3 to Ireland, plus losses to Ireland, Argentina, Wales, and a draw with Australia.

During Rassie Erasmus’ transition year in 2018, South Africa again lost to Argentina and Wales.

“I think what got us here is what we went through in 2016 and 2017. Those were the lows,” De Allende said.

“It was tough losing to New Zealand by 50 points and then losing games we probably shouldn’t have. We don’t want to see South African rugby in that space again.”

He added that the team constantly reminds itself of how far it has come. “If we don’t keep working hard, all we’ve achieved can be blown away. We train under pressure and push each other to stay competitive and enjoy ourselves.”

De Allende on playing in the 2027 RWC

On a personal note, De Allende said he is not focused on becoming a centurion.

“I take it game by game and week by week. I’ve enjoyed my journey so far and don’t feel I’m close to finishing. My body still feels good, and I focus on enjoying my rugby. If I didn’t enjoy myself, I wouldn’t give everything.”

He said his body still feels good, though that could change before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. So he plans to keep it in peak condition.

The World Rugby rankings at the end of this year will determine the strength of the groups teams play in. Kolisi said that was why they are treating the remaining games as must-wins, trying to hold onto their number one spot.