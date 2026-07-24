Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Paarl Gim hope to beat Rondebosch for 13th straight win

Teams are gunning for wins in the final run-in of the season. Paarl Gim and Paarl Boys' each only have two games left.

Two weeks after Western Province won the U18 Craven Week in emphatic style, the regular schoolboy rugby season has returned with more action-packed fixtures.

Paarl Gim, on an incredible 12-game winning streak, will want to hold off visiting Rondebosch, who now have three wins on the trot. It will be Paarl Gim’s second-last match of the season.

Wynberg will smell blood when they travel to Boland Landbou, who have lost their last two games.

Stellenberg will look for a strong run-in after only two defeats this season when they host Outeniqua in their third-last match.

Several schools are travelling this weekend, including Jeppe (from Johannesburg) and Affies (Pretoria), going to Durban High School and Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal, respectively.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Drostdy v Hopefield

Boland Landbou v Wynberg

Paarl Gim v Rondebosch

Durbanville v Paarl Boys’ High

SACS v Paul Roos

Milnerton v Tygerberg

Brackenfell v Monument Park

Melkbosstrand v Parel Vallei

Belville v Hermanus

Bosmansdam v Strand

Stellenberg v Outeniqua

Charlie Hofmeyr v Hugenote

Drostdy v Oakdale

DF Akademie v Punt

Swartland v Strand

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban High School v Jeppe

Maritzburg College v Affies

Glenwood v Northwood

Eastern Cape

Port Rex v Marlow

Cambridge v Queen’s

Ooskus Gim v Dale

Selborne v Hudson Park

Graeme Pearson

Muir v Brandwag (EP)

Nico Malan v DF Malherbe

Framesby v Grey HS

Kingswood v Stirling

Daniel Pienaar v Andrew Rabie

Free State – Griquas

Diamantveld v Goudveld

Fitchardpark v Witteberg

Beth Voortrekker v Jum Fouché

Trio v Sentraal

Grey College v Harrow

Upington v Kalahari (Kuruman)

Landboudal v Duineveld

Noordvaal Cup

EG Jansen v Waterkloof

Middelburg v Monument

Rustenburg v Helpmekaar

Menlopark v Noordheuwel

Zwartkop v Nelspruit

HTS Middelburg v Oos-Moot

Transvalia v Montana

Klerksdorp v Kempton Park

Pietersburg v Lichtenburg

Marais Viljoen v Ligbron

Secunda v Heidelburg VS

Piet Retief v Eldoraigne

Noordvaal

Pretoria Boys High v KES

Northcliff v Parktown