Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Paarl Gim hope to beat Rondebosch for 13th straight win

Teams are gunning for wins in the final run-in of the season. Paarl Gim and Paarl Boys' each only have two games left.
Two weeks after Western Province won the U18 Craven Week in emphatic style, the regular schoolboy rugby season has returned with more action-packed fixtures.
Paarl Gim, on an incredible 12-game winning streak, will want to hold off visiting Rondebosch, who now have three wins on the trot. It will be Paarl Gim’s second-last match of the season.
Wynberg will smell blood when they travel to Boland Landbou, who have lost their last two games.
Stellenberg will look for a strong run-in after only two defeats this season when they host Outeniqua in their third-last match.
Several schools are travelling this weekend, including Jeppe (from Johannesburg) and Affies (Pretoria), going to Durban High School and Maritzburg College in KwaZulu-Natal, respectively.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Drostdy v Hopefield
Boland Landbou v Wynberg
Paarl Gim v Rondebosch
Durbanville v Paarl Boys’ High
SACS v Paul Roos
Milnerton v Tygerberg
Brackenfell v Monument Park
Melkbosstrand v Parel Vallei
Belville v Hermanus
Bosmansdam v Strand
Stellenberg v Outeniqua
Charlie Hofmeyr v Hugenote
Drostdy v Oakdale
DF Akademie v Punt
Swartland v Strand
KwaZulu-Natal
Durban High School v Jeppe
Maritzburg College v Affies
Glenwood v Northwood
Eastern Cape
Port Rex v Marlow
Cambridge v Queen’s
Ooskus Gim v Dale
Selborne v Hudson Park
Graeme Pearson
Muir v Brandwag (EP)
Nico Malan v DF Malherbe
Framesby v Grey HS
Kingswood v Stirling
Daniel Pienaar v Andrew Rabie
Free State – Griquas
Diamantveld v Goudveld
Fitchardpark v Witteberg
Beth Voortrekker v Jum Fouché
Trio v Sentraal
Grey College v Harrow
Upington v Kalahari (Kuruman)
Landboudal v Duineveld
Noordvaal Cup
EG Jansen v Waterkloof
Middelburg v Monument
Rustenburg v Helpmekaar
Menlopark v Noordheuwel
Zwartkop v Nelspruit
HTS Middelburg v Oos-Moot
Transvalia v Montana
Klerksdorp v Kempton Park
Pietersburg v Lichtenburg
Marais Viljoen v Ligbron
Secunda v Heidelburg VS
Piet Retief v Eldoraigne
Noordvaal
Pretoria Boys High v KES
Northcliff v Parktown